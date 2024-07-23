HIV/AIDS: Key interventions and progress so far

From July 22 to July 26, Munich plays host to AIDS 2024, the 25th International AIDS Conference, also accessible virtually to participants across the globe. The conference will see an estimated 15,000 participants living with, affected by and working on HIV “share knowledge, best practices and lessons learnt from the HIV response over the past 40 years, as well as from the responses to COVID-19, mpox and other public health threats.”

Featured speakers include the likes of former Prime Minister of New Zealand Helen Clark, Francoise Barre-Sinoussi, the winner of the Nobel Prize in Physiology or Medicine in 2008 and First Lady of the United States Jill Biden. Renowned doctors, scientists, activists, researchers and health journalists will also form part of the conference.

The core principle of the Conference is to champion an evidence-based approach to HIV that puts people first.

From The New York Times’ headlines about a “mysterious fever” to an understanding of the human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) and the eventual stage of the infection caused by it — Acquired immunodeficiency Syndrome (AIDS) — scientific understanding about AIDS has grown exponentially since the first cases were detected in the 1980s.

As science progresses, new interventions emerge to treat and manage HIV/AIDS. For example, a large clinical trial in South Africa and Uganda recently found that a twice-yearly injection of a new pre-exposure prophylaxis drug gives young women total protection from HIV infection. The focus of the trial was testing whether a six-month injection of lenacapavir would provide better protection against HIV infection than two other drugs, both daily pills which are also pre-exposure prophylaxis (or PrEP) drugs.

One of the highlights of the conference is a unique HIV cure case pertaining to a German man who is purportedly the world’s seventh person to be cured of AIDS following a stem cell transplant. He stopped taking antiretroviral treatment for HIV in late 2018 after receiving a stem cell transplant for leukemia in 2015. Notably, this is the first time the stem cell donor had a single HIV-resistant mutation, rather than two, which physician Christian Gaebler said could have “promising implications” for future cure strategies.

Much remains to be done. As of 2022, 39 million people globally were living with HIV. Of these 1.3 million had become newly infected in 2022. In India, 2.4 million are HIV positive. While these numbers do not seem encouraging, they show a reduction since the early years of the AIDS epidemic, and a testament to a global push to destigmatise and intervene in HIV transmission. AIDS-related deaths have been reduced by 69% since the peak in 2004.

We take a brief look at interventions currently in place to tackle HIV/AIDS, and how the world and India have sought to stem and reverse the tide of the HIV/AIDS epidemic.

HIV/AIDS and interventions

AIDS is a chronic condition caused by the human immunodeficiency virus, which attacks the body’s immune system, particularly white blood cells called CD4 cells. The virus is transmitted primarily through sexual contact, but also through the transfer of bodily fluids in other ways, such as through infected needles, blood transfusions and from mother to child at birth. Multimodal interventions have been developed to prevent, detect and tackle the HIV/AIDS virus.

Pre-exposure prophylaxis (PrEP) refers to medicine that prevents HIV after potential exposure. It is to be started within 72 hours after the exposure. The course is to be taken daily for 28 days.

Lenacapavir (Len LA), the recent drug tested in South Africa and Uganda, is a pre-exposure prophylaxis (PrEP) drug. It operates as a fusion capside inhibitor which interferes with the HIV capsid, a protein shell that protects HIV’s genetic material and the enzymes needed for replication.

Prevention of transmission is also achieved by use of condoms during sex, using sterilised needles and not reusing needles. Certain communities in countries like the U.S run Syringe services programmes (SSPs),to ensure safe disposal of used needles and syringes, as well as access to sterile syringes. They may also provide links to treatment for drug use disorders, infectious diseases spread by needle-sharing, and vaccination. Such programmes aim to tackle spread of diseases such as HIV and Hepatitis C among populations where drug use is prevalent. They also safeguard public health by ensuring that used needles are disposed of safely.

Use of infected blood may also be an issue. A recent report revealed that between the 1970s and 1990s, more than 30,000 people were infected with HIV, Hepatitis C and Hepatitis B after receiving contaminated blood and blood products imported from the U.S. — making it the “worst treatment disaster” in the history of Britain’s state-funded National Health Service (NHS).”

Post-exposure Prophylaxis (PEP) is the use of antiretroviral drugs after a single high-risk event to stop HIV seroconversion. PEP must be started as soon as possible to be effective—and always within 72 hours of a possible exposure. It usually needs to be taken daily for 28 days

The first antiretroviral drug, AZT (zidovudine), was approved by the US Food and Drug Administration (US FDA) in March 1987. A further three drugs were approved in 1988, and a new class of antiretroviral drugs— protease inhibitors were introduced in 1995. A HAART (highly active antiretroviral therapy), a ‘cocktail therapy’ combining three or more anti-retroviral drugs, became available starting in 1996. Costs, however, remained prohibitively high ($10,000 a year).

To deal with the high costs, the Indian government launched Free Antiretroviral Therapy (ART), for Persons living with HIV (PLHIV) on April 1, 2004. It was first made available for all adults living with HIV. From November 2006, it was made available for children as well. As of April 2024, facilities offering ART have increased from less than 10 to around 700 ART centres. 1,264 Link ART centres make free ART drugs available to approximately 1.8 million PLHIV on treatment.

There are a number of drugs used in PrEP, PEP and ART. Till recently, these were available in pill form, but recent developments mean that injectables are becoming more common.

Part of the updates being released by the World Health Organisation at AIDS 2024 include its 2024 update of the provider module of the WHO Implementation tool for pre-exposure prophylaxis of HIV infection, replacing a 2017 clinical module. The module integrates clinical service delivery guidance for all 3 WHO recommended PrEP products: oral PrEP; the dapivirine vaginal ring; and long acting injectable cabotegravir.

Psychological and social support

Often, stigma and social challenges may affect People Living with HIV (PLHIV). The People living with HIV Stigma Index is a tool designed to gather evidence about how discrimination and stigma affects the lives of those living with HIV. The index was developed by the Global Network of People Living with HIV (GNP+), ICW, UNAIDS and International Planned Parenthood Foundation (IPPF), and first launched in 2008. The latest report available for India dates back to 2011 and is based on a study done in Tamil Nadu between December 2010 to September 2011, using a cross sectional design to survey a sample of 1594 PLHIV.

The study found that self stigma among the PLHIV respondents was incredibly high, with marginalized groups expressing more self stigma reportedly based on their sexual identity or behaviors. Feelings of shame and guilt were often based upon experiences of social exclusion, such as exclusion from religious or family activities, or assault (verbal or physical). Frequently, this included violence by close family members as well as public violence, particularly in the case of people who use drugs and transgender persons.

Community groups, psychological counselling and therapy, and psychiatric intervention thus may also be required to support persons living with HIV.

At-risk populations and challenges with access

Certain populations face a greater risk of acquiring HIV infection; stigma and laws surrounding these populations may make interventions even more challenging. As per a UNDP report titled ‘Pathways to Achieving the Global 10-10-10 HIV Targets,’ persons who inject drugs have a 35 times greater risk of acquiring HIV than adults who do not. Men who have sex with men (MSM) have a 28 times greater risk of acquiring HIV than other adult men (aged 15–49). Transwomen have a higher risk (14 times) than adult women (aged 15–49). Female sex workers are at 30 times greater risk adult women (aged 15–49).

But medical access to these societies is hindered by legal frameworks. As of 2023, use or possession of drugs is criminalised in 115 countries. Consensual same-sex relations are criminalised in 67 countries, while identifying as transgender was criminalised in 20. Sex work or some aspect of it was criminalised in at least 168 countries. Other legal roadblocks exist too, hindering access to treatment. Globally, HIV transmission, non-disclosure or exposure is a punishable offence in at least 143 countries.

Several countries also require consent from a parent or guardian for access to beneficial healthcare services. As of 2021, at least 40 countries needed such consent for hormonal or long lasting contraceptives. 108 countries required consent for an HIV test, 43 for HIV self-testing. While Pre-exposure prophylaxis (PrEP) required consent in 22 countries, treatment required consent in 92 countries.

Global agencies and how they’re tackling it

The Joint United Nations Porgramme on HIV/AIDS (UNAIDS) was created in 1996. It is co-sponsored by eleven United Nations agencies— World Health Organisation, United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime, UN High Commissioner for Refugees, United Nation’s Children’s Fund (UNICEF), World Food Programme, UN Development Programme, UN Population Fund (UNFPA), UN Women, International Labour Organisation, UN Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) and the World Bank.

In 2000, world leaders issued a declaration to stop and reverse the spread of HIV in the UN General Assebly’s Millennium Summit. 2002 saw the creation of The Global Fund to Fight AIDS, Tuberculosis and Malaria, for promoting universal access to HIV prevention, treatment and care. In 2006, the General Assembly met to review progress since its special session and adopted a 53-point Political Declaration on the way towards universal access to HIV prevention, treatment, care and support services. A similar meeting was held in June 2011. In 2015, countries achieved the targets envisaged under Millenium Development Goal 6A — to halt and reverse the spread of HIV/AIDS. Target 6B sought to achieve universal access to treatment for HIV/AIDS for all those who need it by 2010.

The next goal is to end the AIDS epidemic entirely by 2030. This is part of the Sustainable Development Goals adopted by UN members states in 2015. Notably, SDG3 pertains to good health and well-being.

In 2023, UNAIDS released a report titled Let Communities Lead, highlighting community participation in efforts to end the AIDS epidemic. Through its recommendations, the report sets out how to:

Make communities’ leadership roles central to the formulation, budgeting, implementation, monitoring and evaluation of all plans, policies and programmes that will affect communities and that impact the HIV response—“nothing about us without us.”

Fully and sustainably fund communities’ leadership roles so that programmes can be scaled up, and the people implementing them can be properly supported and remunerated.

Remove barriers to communities’ leadership roles by ensuring civil society space and protecting the human rights of all people, including people from marginalized and criminalized communities.

This is in keeping with The 2021 Political Declaration on HIV and AIDS: Ending Inequalities and Getting on Track to End AIDS by 2030, which commits decision-makers to actions to support communities to lead the way

The targets agreed upon include that, by 2025, community-led organizations should deliver 30% of testing and treatment services, 80% of HIV prevention services for people from populations at high risk of infection, and 60% of programmes to support societal changes that enable an effective and sustainable HIV response

The same declaration set out the 10-10-10 targets, which envisage that by 2025:

less than 10% of countries would have punitive legal and policy environments that deny or limit access to services.

less than 10% of people living with HIV and key populations would experience stigma and discrimination

less than 10% of women, girls people living with HIV, and key populations would experience gender inequality and violence

As of 2023, no country is reportedly meeting that obligation.

It also sets a target for integration: to invest in robust, resilient, equitable and publicly funded systems for health and social protection that provide 90% of people affected by HIV with context-driven and integrated services for HIV.

In 2024, UNAIDS proposed a new approach to ensure the the sustainability of the HIV response. It envisages measures across five domains, including political leadership and commitment, enabling laws and policies, sustainable and equitable financing, science-driven, effective and high-impact HIV services and solutions, and systems built to deliver.

The target is to ensure a sustained HIV response beyond 2030. In the 54th meeting of the UNAIDS Programme Coordinating Board (PCB), “Until there’s a cure or a vaccine, we will need to sustain the AIDS response beyond 2030, in every part of the world, in the north and in the south,” said Winnie Byanyima, UNAIDS Executive Director.

Agencies have also been awarding grants to spur a community-led approach to combating HIV.

The United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) awards grants to key population-led organizations working to counter discriminatory laws, policies and practices and HIV-related criminalization, which hinder access to HIV services. The grants have been awarded through the SCALE Initiative, a UNDP-led partnership that aims to accelerate the removal of structural barriers to HIV services and drive progress on the historic 10-10-10 HIV targets through key population-led efforts. With these new grants to 11 organizations in Guatemala, India, Malawi, Togo and Ukraine, the SCALE Initiative is currently funding 45 key population-led organizations across 21 countries for a total of more than US$1.5 million. This includes support to attend AIDS 2024 in Munich this year.

What India is doing

Each year since 1995, the Indian Health Service observes National HIV Testing Day on June 27, to highlight the importance of testing for and detecting HIV infection.

As mentioned before, India launched the free ART initiative in 2004. Due to the introduction of the ART programme and other measures, in 2023, the prevalence of HIV in 15-49 years came down to 0.20 (confidence interval 0.17%-0.25%) and the burden of disease in terms of estimated PLHIV has been coming down to 2.4 million. India’s share in PLHIV globally had come down to 6.3% (from around 10% two decades ago). As of the end of 2023, of all PLHIV, an estimated 82% knew their HIV status, 72% were on ART and 68% were virally suppressed. The annual new HIV infections in India have declined by 48% against the global average of 31% while annual AIDS-related mortalities have declined by 82% against the global average of 47% (with 2010 as the baseline year for both statistics).

The ongoing and fifth phase of India’s National AIDS Control programme seeks to reduce annual new HIV infections by 80%, reduce AIDS-related mortalities by 80% and eliminate vertical transmission of HIV and syphilis— by 2025. To achieve this, the National AIDS Control Programme (NACP) phase 5 calls for the attainment of ambitious targets of 95-95-95 by 2025, where 95% of all people living with HIV know their HIV status; 95% of all people diagnosed with HIV infection receive sustained antiretroviral therapy (ART), and 95% of all people receiving antiretroviral therapy achieve viral suppression by 2025. These targets are aligned with global targets agreed by the UNAIDS.

In 2024, two organisations in India received grants under the UNDP Scale Initiative, Dostanasafar and Mist LGBTQ Foundation. In the first half of 2024, Pune-based Mist LGBTQ Foundation hosted a series of conclaves in Pune, Delhi, Mumbai and Bangalore for the UNDP-led SCALE Initiative project on Uniting Diversity: Shaping the Future of Legal Equality for LGBTQ+ in India.

