GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Higher-than-expected rate of gene mutations seen in Parkinson’s patients: researchers

Genetic profiling performed in more than 8,000 patients of varying races and ethnicities, all with Parkinson’s disease, showed 13% had a genetic form of the progressive brain disorder, the researchers said, calling for clinical genetic testing for everyone with Parkinson’s

Published - July 31, 2024 05:17 pm IST

Reuters
Presently, only a small fraction of people with Parkinson’s disease receive genetic testing. Photograph used for representational purposes only

Presently, only a small fraction of people with Parkinson’s disease receive genetic testing. Photograph used for representational purposes only | Photo Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

A higher-than-expected prevalence of gene mutations in Parkinson’s disease patients suggests genetic testing should be offered to them more broadly, researchers said this week, in the medical journal Brain.

Genetic profiling performed in more than 8,000 patients of varying races and ethnicities, all with Parkinson's disease, showed 13% had a genetic form of the progressive brain disorder, the researchers found.

That rate was 18% in patients with known risk factors, such as an earlier age at onset, Parkinson’s disease in a first-degree relative, or certain ancestry such as Ashkenazi Jewish, Spanish Basque or North African Berber. Among patients with no known risk factors, more than 9% had a predisposing genetic mutation.

Newfound genetic variant that causes Parkinson’s shows a way to beat it

With new gene-specific drugs for the disease entering the research pipeline, the implications of the findings are significant, the researchers said.

Previous studies had suggested that about 5% to 10% of Parkinson’s disease cases were linked with genetic variants – and most of those studies had been limited to patients with known risk factors.

Presently, only a small fraction of people with Parkinson’s disease receive genetic testing, largely because neurologists are uncomfortable with their knowledge of Parkinson’s disease genetics, access to genetic counselors is limited, and the identification of a genetic basis has been unlikely to impact a patient’s treatment, said James Beck, senior vice president and chief scientific officer of the Parkinson’s Foundation, the study’s sponsor.

But with recent advances, doctors “are now on the cusp of figuring out how to treat patients based on genetics,” Beck said.

Balancing two forms of SNCA protein could help manage Parkinson’s, study finds

With trials of gene-specific treatments underway, and genetic results potentially impacting disease prognosis and shedding light on familial risks, clinical genetic testing should be offered to everyone with Parkinson’s disease, the research team concluded.

In the meantime, Beck said, anyone with Parkinson’s disease can enroll in the PDGENE study and receive free genetic testing, here: https://www.parkinson.org/advancing-research/our-research/pdgeneration.

Related Topics

health / parkinson's disease / neurology / genetics / medicine / medical research / senior citizens

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.