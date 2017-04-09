High sugar intake may affect foetus

Consumption of a high fat and sugar diet during pregnancy increases the mother’s risk of developing metabolic impairment that may affect the growth and development of the foetus, researchers say.

An obesity-causing causes poor metabolic control, just prior to the delivery, and makes the mother more susceptible to conditions such as Type 2 diabetes and heart disease, as well as to further fat accumulation later.

In addition, the condition compromises the flow of nutrients to the foetus, altering its growth and metabolism at critical stages of development, the University of Cambridge researchers said.

The study was published in the Journal of Physiology.