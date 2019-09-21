‘Healthy pregnant women essential for reducing IMR’

Only when pregnant women had nutritional food will the high Infant Mortality Rate (IMR) in the district would come down, said A. Selvakamatchi, District Maternal and Child Health Officer.

Speaking at the Dhan Foundation's Madurai Symposium here on Friday, she said that despite the government having formulated many schemes for pregnant women, the reach was poor.

To tackle the issue of low birth weight among infants, pregnant women need to consume nutritious food, iron, and folic acid supplements and must witness a weight gain of 12 kg during pregnancy, said Ms. Selvakamatchi.

To ensure healthy growth of a child, it was essential to exclusively breastfeed infants for the first six months, said P. Poonkodi, District Project Officer, Integrated Child Development Services (ICDS).

“Exclusively breastfeeding will not only increase immunity among infants but will also reduce the risk of breast cancer among women,” she said.

Referring to a study which indicated that malnourished infants had higher chances to develop hypertension and diabetes, Ms. Poonkodi cautioned that health issues developed in the first 1,000 days after birth could not be treated later.

S. Anand, Assistant Programme Manager, DDHS, highlighted the importance of colostrum for newborns and the need for vaccination of infants.