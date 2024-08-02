Health Ministry asks BCCI, SAI to bring in measures to prevent tobacco and alcohol advertisements

The Health Ministry has asked both the Sports Authority of India (SAI) and the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) to bring in measures to prevent surrogate advertisement of tobacco and or alcohol related products by sportspersons.

In a communication issued on August 1, the Ministry said sportspersons, especially cricketers, are role models for society in particular youngsters for promoting a healthy, active, and productive lifestyle and it is disheartening to see surrogate advertisements of tobacco and/or alcohol-related products by some of the most well-known cricketers and famous actors during cricketing events such as IPL. These personalities are role models for millions of youth across the country.

The Ministry has listed out measures including signing an anti-tobacco declaration of interest form, not promoting/advertising in stadiums or events hosted or partnered by BCCI, issuing directive(s) to sportspersons under BCCI’s ambit to refrain from surrogate promotion/partnership/advertisement of tobacco and related products. Also, it is hereby requested not to allow such surrogate advertisements by other celebrities in sporting events of the BCCI, such as the IPL.

“Such measures shall not only help in reducing the consumption of tobacco especially amongst youth but also reinforce a positive image of sportspersons as advocates of health and fitness and continue to uphold the highest standards of integrity and responsibility in sports,” the Ministry said.