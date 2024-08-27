(In the weekly Health Matters newsletter, Ramya Kannan writes about getting to good health, and staying there. You can subscribe here to get the newsletter in your inbox.)

We have no option but to turn our attention to infectious diseases once again, though we had explained mpox and the significance of its global rise, last week. As concerns of mpox being the next COVID pandemic take over the world, it is time to clarify a few things. Does India need to be concerned about the global Mpox outbreak? Zubeda Hamid asks Dr. V. Ramasubramanian, in the In Focus podcast. While mpox has been around for decades, this time around, a deadlier and far more transmissible strain—known as Clade 1b—has driven the recent surge in cases. This strain is believed to cause death in about 3.6 per cent of the cases, with children being the most vulnerable, according to the World Health Organisation.

Seeking to assuage the alarm that some news reports might have cause, the WHO clarified that: Mpox is not the new COVID. A World Health Organization official Hans Kluge, stressed on Tuesday that mpox, regardless of whether it is the new or old strain, is not the new COVID, as authorities know how to control its spread.”We can and must tackle mpox together,” he said in a media briefing.

“So will we choose to put the systems in place to control and eliminate mpox globally? Or we will enter another cycle of panic and neglect? How we respond now and in the years to come will prove a critical test for Europe and the world,” he added. The key will be in preparing to face the worst, and various States have already announced that they are making preparations to handle mpox cases in case they emerge, getting ready hospital wards and a strike team of medical professionals, such as in Tamil Nadu.

The centre also sought to dispel unnecessary panic, Bindu Shajan Perappadan reported: Risk of large outbreak of mpox low in India for now. “As per our assessment the chances of its spread into India from Africa are moderate. We are also not putting in any country-wise alert as there is no cause for alarm as of now. Hospitals and doctors, however, have been alerted that any patient coming in with symptoms must be reported immediately. India is also looking at large scale testing provisions should the need arise,” said a senior Health Ministry official on Monday, adding that there are no reported cases of monkeypox in India as of date. He added that although the possibility of a few imported cases being detected in the coming weeks cannot be ruled out, it has been assessed that the risk of a large outbreak with sustained transmission is presently low for India.

Clearly an indication of the existing inequities for health access globally, this article asks Why mpox vaccines are only just arriving in Africa after two years, though they are available in other countries across the world.

There’s some sobering news on H1N1, Chandipura virus and bird flu attack too. Most number of deaths by H1N1 in Punjab, Kerala, and Gujarat according to the latest figures released by National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), which collects data from across India. With over 9,000 H1N1 cases, India has registered 178 deaths by H1N1, also known as swine flu, till the end of July in 2024. The highest number of cases have been recorded in Delhi, Gujarat, and Kerala. The last surge in cases, numbering 13,202, was seen in 2022, which led to 410 deaths.

As far as Chandipura virus, goes: 28 children succumbed to virus since July in Gujarat, says State Health Minister. Meanwhile, Odisha reports bird flu outbreak, and culls over 5,000 chickens.

Many studies have found that months after recovery from COVID-19, some people continued to experience neurological and cognitive effects. While persistent cognitive symptoms have been linked to brain alterations, patients recovering from mild COVID-19 without cognitive symptoms presented with cortical thickness alterations and changes in white matter integrity, as per a small study of 73 adults in Chile.For further information, do click the link: COVID-19: anosmia as a marker for susceptible brain damage.

More news on test kits, mixed bag, this one:

R. Prasad says Eight years on, NIV Pune still relies on U.S. CDC for Zika test kits. The larger issue is this: Unlike the U.S. FDA that approves diagnostic tests based on synthetic genomic fragments like in the case of the COVID-19 tests and the CDC Trioplex RT-PCR assay, the India drug regulator insists on validation using clinical samples. The insistence on clinical samples has greatly hampered the development of diagnostic tests especially since all novel or dangerous virus samples have to necessarily be shipped to NIV for testing thus depriving other labs from accessing clinical samples.

But there is news of indigenous kits for Mpox being developed in India: V. Kamlakara Rao reports that Andhra Pradesh MedTech Zone launches India’s first indigenously developed Mpox RT-PCR kit. On Tuesday, there was also news that the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation had waved the green flag for another indigenous mpox testing kit from Siemens.

Following up on the aftermath of the Kolkata rape and murder case which we devoted our newsletter last week to, after days of protests, the stir was called off late Thursday. The Supreme Court on Thursday had successfully appealed to the professional sense of doctors protesting the brutal rape and murder of their junior colleague at R.G. Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata, urging them to return to their posts, in order so as to not inconvenience those coming for treatment. As we write this, there are reports that the Nabanna rally to demand the resignation of the CM called by a section of the students in Kolkata, has turned violent.

The Hindu carried a series of articles on the Editorial/Opinion pages that looked at the issues of safety and spaces for women, and the adequacy of societal responses and the justice system:

A proper probe alone can ensure timely justice - Rakesh Kumar Goswami

Rethinking violence in healthcare - Aatmika Nair,Uma Gupta,Anoushka Arora,Shirish Rao,Siddhesh Zadey

Reclaiming the streets is not enough - Aravind Unni, Deeksha

The heavy shackles of fear and vigilance - Faiza Nasir

Crime, health-worker safety and a self-examination Soham D. Bhaduri

Meanwhile, our staffers also recorded the field situation while the strikes continued:

Shrabana Chatterjee, Moyurie Som Kolkata rape and murder case: Patients dwindle in number in State-run hospitals as resident doctors continue strike

Moyurie Som, Shrabana Chatterjee Security at Kolkata government hospitals remain bleak even as Central forces take over at R.G. Kar Medical College and Hospital

The weather has been impacting on health scenarios always. But the current overwhelming and extraordinary heat wave scenario gives cause for concern, and there is need to be prepared in more ways that we have hitherto anticipated.

Christianez Ratna Kiruba writes about situations When sweltering heat turns public hospitals into potential ‘death traps ’ This year, India is experiencing its longest and deadliest heatwave in the past 15 years with some parts of North India hitting record-high temperatures. This heat wave disproportionately affects the poor and marginalised communities who have no access to cooling devices. While several forms of inequalities have been exposed by the current heatwave – such as occupational inequality and gender inequality, it is also important to talk about how economically-weaker sections of the community who seek healthcare from the public sector are exposed to heat-related illnesses within the premises of these clinics and hospitals.

The WHO called on member countries in the Southeast Asia Region to strengthen mental health systems and services to address this growing challenge of climate change. Incorporate climate change effects to enhance mental health services, it told the nations. “Climate change exacerbates many social, environmental, and economic risk factors for mental health and psychosocial well-being. Among WHO regions, South-East Asia is most vulnerable to this,” said Saima Wazed, Regional Director WHO South-East Asia. She said that in many countries significant gaps exist between mental health needs and the availability and accessibility of mental health systems and services. The increase in mental health and psychosocial problems from climate change is putting an extra burden on the health system.

This is a story that we will be staying on, tracking: Centre bans 156 combination drugs administered as painkillers, antibiotics; more multivitamins under review. 156 combination drugs that are often administered as painkillers, multivitamins and antibiotics, for fever and cold, among others. A fixed-dose combination includes multiple drug components in one tablet, such as a combination of two or more antibiotics or an antibiotic along with a pro-biotic. In a gazette notification dated August 21, 2024, the government said the use of the drug Fixed Dose Combination (FDC) of Amylase, Protease, Glucoamylase, Pectinase, Alpha Galactosidase, Lactase, Beta-Gluconase, Cellulase, Lipase, Bromelain, Xylanase, Hemicellulase, Malt diastase, Invertase, Papain is likely to involve risk to human beings whereas safer alternatives to the said drugs are available. It is not the first time that the government has frowned upon fixed dose combos.

Here is an interesting report on a Study that shows video games can improve mental wellbeing — up to a point. Reported by Peta Stapleton,Oliver Baumann,Katarina Fritzon, it advises positive gaming as a tool to ensure mental health. We know from other surveys video games can be useful stress relievers and aid social connection (albeit online). We also know some games can improve particular cognitive skills such as visuo-spatial navigation and problem solving, they say, while noting the disadvantages of doing so, as well.

For our tailpiece this week, there is illumination. Hyderabad’s Nizam’s Institute of Medical Sciences (NIMS) and the Centre for DNA Fingerprinting & Diagnostics (CDFD) have identified a previously unknown genetic disease, expanding the understanding of the thousands of genetic disorders known to medical science, reports Siddharth Kumar Singh. In this study, the teams from NIMS and CDFD collaborated to investigate a couple’s tragic case, where their infants suffered from severe fluid accumulation in body cavities and organs, leading to premature death. The discovery came after Head of the Department of Medical Genetics at NIMS Shagun Aggarwal along with Additional Professor Prajnya Ranganath and their team conducted comprehensive tests on the second foetus which was medically terminated. By utilising advanced DNA sequencing techniques, they identified a mutation in the SERPINA11 gene. This critical finding led to the recognition of a new disease. Isn’t the joy of discovery the greatest impetus that helps humankind push the boundaries of what is unknown constantly?

We pay a great deal of attention to our explainers, so do read further:

Duane Mellor writes about a question that might have crossed your mind: Does eating ham, bacon and beef really increase your risk of developing type 2 diabetes?

Priyali Prakash lists out and explains what the latest research projects are in the field of ‘smart’ insulin? Once cleared the chances are that fewer injections/doses of insulin will suffice.

This is another question that might have crossed your mind, given how regularly Kerala is reporting new outbreaks of infectious diseases. C. Maya explains in this story.

Vid Karmarkar asks: Can blood tests for cancer save more lives?

Vasudevan Mukunth lists the simple medical tools of an OPD visit and tells us how they work.

Also read:

Preeti Zachariah on how snakebite continues to be a deadly problem in India

Bindu Shajan Perappadan records: Health Ministry’s NMR leaves doctors confused about registration process in new system

Nivedita Ganguly on the Visakhapatnam-based startup NariCare which seeks to empower women in their breastfeeding journey

Vincent Ho writes: Constipation increases your risk of a heart attack, new study finds

Bhavna Barmi says new-age gateway devices, such as vapes,are emerging as the latest health threat

Unemployed adults at higher risk of heart disease: an ICMR study claims

For many more health stories, head to our health page and subscribe to the health newsletter here.