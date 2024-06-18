ADVERTISEMENT

Hark! Good news on the HIV vaccine front

Updated - June 19, 2024 10:05 am IST

Published - June 18, 2024 03:29 pm IST

This week in health, we read about progress towards the long-awaited HIV vaccine, Gene therapy, NEET imbroglio, and more.

Ramya Kannan
Ramya Kannan

(In the weekly Health Matters newsletter, Ramya Kannan writes about getting to good health, and staying thereYou can subscribe here to get the newsletter in your inbox.)

ADVERTISEMENT

We could start with the NEET mess again, and there is indeed much to report since our last health newsletter. However, we have decided to press on with some good news and come back to the sordid mess that NEET 2024 has caused in this country. The government, back in power a third time, sure has baggage that sits upon it like an albatross around the sailor’s neck. Baggage of its own making, though.

But all in good time, let’s power on to some positive news in the area of health care- achievements that took a long time to come, and yet when the arrived, the horizon suddenly brightened up with the possibilities of what technology can achieve to ameliorate human suffering. Primary on that list would probably be the progress towards the HIV vaccine - research has been ongoing for a long while, and yet a preventative vaccine has remained largely a pipe dream. No longer, though. The pot of gold at the end of the rainbow is nigh, perhaps. Arun Panchapakesan writes that four new studies report progress towards long-awaited HIV vaccine.  

ADVERTISEMENT

Now if you wondered why it has been really difficult to build a vaccine for HIV, given that recent human history has been marked by remarkable advancements in the field of medical care, and therapy, not to mention vaccinations - here’s why. He writes: This anomaly in humanity’s otherwise remarkable track record in tackling major infectious diseases is a result of several factors. Chief among them is that the replication of the human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), which causes AIDS, is an incredibly error-prone process that results in multiple variants of the virus circulating.The sheer number of all the different strains circulating in the world is in fact the biggest challenge to an HIV vaccine today. HIV has more variants circulating in a single patient at any given point of time than influenza cumulatively generates in one year in all influenza patients around the world combined. 

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

When the immune system encounters a virus, one of its responses is to produce antibodies highly specific to proteins on the virions’ surface. Each antibody is unique to a small piece of a given protein, and the immune system can generate antibodies against any given fragment of any protein. In the early 1990s, scientists noticed that in a small subset of HIV-infected individuals, a new kind of antibody was being produced that could neutralise a large number of circulating viral strains. These broadly neutralising antibodies (bNAb) worked by targeting areas of the viral proteins that the virus couldn’t afford to change, since doing so would make it lose infectivity. Some of these bNAbs can effectively neutralise more than 90% of circulating strains.

There is a catch, he explains: a body usually takes years to make bNAbs, and by then, the virus has already evolved to escape them. It takes years because the parental B-cell that makes the bNAbs is incredibly rare in the starting pool. The challenge, therefore, has been to make the immune system produce these bNAbs in large numbers in response to a vaccine. The route to doing this, called germline targeting. After years of failures, researchers have established a possible roadmap for the first two steps of germline targeting for two groups of bNAbs. Four papers recently published in Science journals outlined two promising nanoparticle-based vaccine candidates: N332-GT5 and eOD-GT8. The teams showed that using these novel vaccines, it may be possible to engage B-cells to make two different classes of bNAbs. Clearly for it to be efficacious and safe as a vaccine for humans, much work remains, but sometimes it’s that suddenly opening up with a streak of bright light in a room that has been dark for years that brings hope.

ADVERTISEMENT

This has been a week of such hopeful news though, as we said before. Do read Abdul Ghafur’s article on the winner of the £8million Longitude Prize on Antimicrobial resistance (AMR) - a Rapid, diagnostic test for UTI that may help stem super bug crisis. The PA-100 AST System from Sysmex Astrego is a high-tech, transformative, rapid, point-of-care test for UTIs (Urinary Tract Infection). Why is this important? Because, the crisis is imminent: Antibiotic-resistant infections killed nearly 1.3 million people globally in 2019 and are on course to cause 10 million deaths a year by 2050, outstripping deaths caused by cancer. The global economy may lose up to 4 trillions by 2030 and up to 100 trillions by 2050 due to the AMR crisis. 

This prize-winning test identifies bacteria causing the urinary tract infection and performs antibiotic susceptibility testing (AST) to determine the effective antibiotic for the specific patient in under 45 minutes. The test uses a single-use cartridge, the size of a smart phone. Less than half a millilitre of the urine is added to this cartridge. Bacteria in the urine is trapped in over 10,000 microfluidic traps in parallel arrays and exposed to five different antibiotics at five different concentrations. The cartridge is inserted into a reader instrument, the size of a shoe box, where bacterial growth is monitored by phase-contrast imaging. It provides a report, “sensitive” or “resistant” for each antibiotic in 30-45 minutes. This supports doctors and health workers in their clinical decision making at the point of care, and opens up the significant possibility of previously “retired” first-line antibiotics coming back into use for the majority of patients.

Earlier, during its World Health Assembly, the World Health Organisation commended India-made TB diagnostics tech. The Truenat platform, a rapid molecular test for the diagnosis of pulmonary, extrapulmonary, and rifampicin-resistant tuberculosis, that was developed in India, has been hailed for its role in combating TB and as a possible component of global healthcare solutions at the recently-held 77th World Health Assembly in Geneva. Developed by Goa-based Molbio, a point-of-care molecular diagnostics company, Truenat was actually first launched in 2017 and is a real-time quantitative micro-PCR system that has been deployed in several States in the country. It is a portable, battery-operated machine that can be deployed at labs, health centres, and in the field. Truenat delivers results from samples in less than an hour and can test for over 40 diseases.

ADVERTISEMENT

For most of us, gene therapy is the Holy Grail, we believe that it contains in itself immense possibilities that would prolong life and reduce suffering. We only know that we have merely scratched the surface, and that the still waters of gene therapy run deep and silent. Brining us the latest news, Rahul Bhoyar and Vinod Scaria write that Gene therapy offers hope for patients with hearing loss. Hearing loss is one of the most prevalent disorders and it is estimated that over one billion people suffer from hearing loss and approximately one-two children in every 1,000 births are born with congenital hearing loss. It is widely estimated that a significant majority, amounting to approximately 50-60% of congenital hearing loss cases, are attributed to genetic causes. Among the various populations, genetic variants play a significant role. Researchers at the Fudan University, China, in collaboration with a number of research and clinical centres in China, proposed that gene therapy could effectively treat a form of genetic deafness involving the OTOF gene, known as hereditary deafness 9. Mutations in the OTOF gene account for approximately 2-8% of all genetic hearing loss cases. In this clinical trial, researchers employed Adeno-associated virus vectors with the intention of inserting a healthy OTOF gene into patients’ ears using a harmless virus. All patients experienced improved hearing in both ears. Initially performed on one ear, the study was expanded to test bilateral (both ears) therapy in five paediatric patients. Hearing tests showed significant improvement in all patients reported and all patients regained the ability to understand speech and locate sound sources, and the side effects were minor.

It’s time to dig deep into the NEET imbroglio, that has dominated headlines and discussions online. We might have over done it, admittedly, but there was much to report, nearly everyday. 

Last week, we told you that cases had been filed in the Supreme Court by disgruntled candidates. This week, literally began with the Supreme Court’s order, which Krishnadas Rajagopal reported: NEET-UG 2024 results: NTA cancels scorecards of 1,563 NEET candidates. The government told the court that it intended to conduct a retest for these candidates, admitting that there might have irregularities in the awarding of grace marks for these students, on the basis that they did not have enough time to finish the test. Meanwhile, there were more problems to NEET UG 2024 than just a bunch of grace marks that went wrong: Congress says ‘grace marks not the only problem’, calls for removal of NTA chief; and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M. K. Stalin, who has been opposing the conduct of NEET right from the beginning said: Centre’s submission to SC on NEET is another admission of its ineptitude. Meanwhile officials clarified that while there were 63 cases of use of unfair means, they insisted there had been no paper leak in NEET-UG, as alleged by students. 

ADVERTISEMENT

For more indepth information as to the context, and ramifications of the NEET 2024 confusion, do look at our explainers tab. 

As we often do, we turn on our gender lens this week again. While immunisation for children is only opposed by deluded anti-vax groups, adult immunisation is hardly even discussed. And vaccination for adult women, even less if it is at all. But thanks to the Federation of Obstetric and Gynaecologists of India’s new project, a comprehensive immunisation schedule for adult women is now ready. It provides a list of essential vaccines that adult women should receive, and the recommended frequency of each vaccine. A recent report highlighted that women spend 25% more time in poor health compared to men. Vaccination can help change this and safeguard women from vaccine-preventable diseases, contributing to an improved quality of life. As Jaydeep Tank, the president of FOGSI, said: This resource will provide a clear actionable roadmap for both women and doctors, resulting in an increased awareness about vaccination. Immunisation is critical in protecting women against vaccine-preventable diseases and thereby helping reduce its burden in India. I firmly believe that this schedule will make a substantial contribution to the overall health and well-being of women in India and benefit society as a whole.” 

Sharath Srivasta reports on consultations on providing menstrual leave getting under way in Karnataka. The Karnataka High Court also deliberated over the doctor-patient relationship ruling that sexual exploitation of vulnerable patients will erode that relationship. It refused to quash investigation into a criminal case registered against a 33-year-old city-based doctor for allegedly making sexual overtures to a 28-year-old woman patient.

Getting back to one of our constants: TB, Bindu Shajan Perappadan reports on the study that finds alarming financial hardships resulting from TB, marring the treatment programme. A collaborative survey 1,482 TB patients across four States conducted by the George Institute for Global Health, New Delhi, along with the Indira Gandhi Government Medical College (Nagpur), and the London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine, U.K., highlighted the severe financial strain faced by TB patients in India. The survey has recommended intensifying private sector engagement, improving rapid diagnosis, implementing community awareness campaigns, expanding health insurance coverage for pre-treatment expenses, and safeguarding TB patients from loss of income. 

Meanwhile, three months after Karnataka’s request to Centre for regular supply of drug-sensitive TB drugs, the requirement has not yet been met. The constant and sometimes repetitive shortages of TB drugs that this country has been reporting is definitely another millstone that will weigh this country down, if not addressed forthwith.

The tailpiece for this week, comes all the way from outer space: Data from all-civilian crew details health effects of space travel. When paediatric cancer survivor Hayley Arceneaux and a trio of crewmates spent three days in space in 2021 as part of SpaceX’s Inspiration4 mission, they made history not only as the first all-civilian team to orbit Earth. They also provided the most in-depth data on record regarding the effects of space travel on the human body. New research based on this data details changes in the brain, heart, muscles, kidneys and skin, immune regulation and stress levels and a breakdown in the activity of subcellular structures called mitochondria amid the microgravity environment, increased radiation and other factors in space. Do hit the link for more information on this.

This week’s explainers bring the context you needed for the major health stories and developing news: 

Maitri Porecha writes on the students affected by NEET: The NEET sheeters

G Sampath in the In Focus podcast, looks at  What’s behind the calls for an independent probe into conduct of NEET 2024? 

write on the allegations and what led to the Supreme Court judgement: The allegations over NEET-UG 2024 | Explained 

Do listen to Zubeda Hamid chat up with experts on the avian flu outbreak: Does India need to be concerned?

If you have a few extra moments, here’s our recommended catch up for you:V. Geetanath writes: CSIR-IICT scientists identify microalgae as a potential protein supplement

Medical lasers market has grown rapidly in India as access increases

Nepal seeks help from India to set up Jan Aushadhi Kendra 

HC directs State to provide appropriate accommodation, lifelong medical care to youth with mental health issues

WHO confirms human case of bird flu in India; four-year-old infected in West Bengal

For many more health stories, head to our health page, and subscribe to the health newsletter, here.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Stories in this Package

Health Matters

Hark! Good news on the HIV vaccine front

Ramya Kannan
You're in this story
Health Matters

An entrance test gone sour: NEET

Ramya Kannan
Health Matters

Milking the human for profit

Ramya Kannan
Health Matters

The many faces of health research

Ramya Kannan
Health Matters

One more shot: vaccines, counters and flip flops

Ramya Kannan
Health Matters

Vaccines: lies, damned lies, and statistics

Ramya Kannan
Health Matters

COVID-19 vaccines: Much ado about known unknowns 

Saumya Kalia
Health Matters

Heat of the moment

Saumya Kalia
Health Matters

The bitter truth about sugar 

Ramya Kannan
Health Matters

Data — A healthy way to assess progress 

Ramya Kannan
Health Matters

Of sweet somethings and diabetes

Ramya Kannan
Health Matters

Chasing the heat in an election season

Ramya Kannan
Health Matters

TB or no TB is the battle

Ramya Kannan
Health Matters

Pharma: the good, the bad and the ugly

Ramya Kannan
Health Matters

What we really need: A feminist health policy

Ramya Kannan
Health Matters

The genome that knows all

Ramya Kannan
Health Matters

Is your vote for health?

Ramya Kannan
Health Matters

Organ commerce rears its ugly head again

Ramya Kannan
Health Matters

Re-emerging infectious diseases, ahoy!

Ramya Kannan
Health Matters

The big C and a publicity campaign

Ramya Kannan
Health Matters

Touching the future, to understand our present

Ramya Kannan
Health Matters

Felling anti-microbial resistance with rationale

Ramya Kannan
Health Matters

Let’s just talk health, shall we?

Ramya Kannan
Health Matters

Going to war with the ‘superbugs’

Ramya Kannan
Health Matters

A healthy new year to you!

Ramya Kannan
Health Matters

COVID Redux — Shun panic, but be aware 

Ramya Kannan
Health Matters

The cyclical ebb and flow of infections

Ramya Kannan

Health Matters | Health care in a city under water

Ramya Kannan

Health Matters | Pursuing a healthy climate agenda

Ramya Kannan

Health Matters | Sharing information in a globalised world

Ramya Kannan

Health Matters | Health care in a war zone

Ramya Kannan

Health Matters | Test all, treat all — A TB mantra 

Ramya Kannan

Health Matters | When breath turns to smog

Ramya Kannan

Health Matters | Health and tech, when the twain meet…

Ramya Kannan

Health Matters | Of procuring drugs, and gendering health care

Ramya Kannan

Health Matters | Back to basics — defining life and health

Ramya Kannan
Health Matters

Of killer hospital tragedies, and handling cancers and tuberculosis

Ramya Kannan
Health Matters

Nobel pursuits, and infectious diseases

Ramya Kannan
Health Matters

The anatomy of an outbreak — Breaking down Nipah

Ramya Kannan

Health Matters | Staying on the mental healthcare treadmill 

Ramya Kannan

Health Matters | When nutrition calls the shots

Ramya Kannan

Health Matters | Where collaboration is all — Health care policy consults

Ramya Kannan

Health Matters | Surfing health care on a digital waveboard

Ramya Kannan

Health Matters | In search of freedom from malaise

Ramya Kannan

Health Matters | In noble organ donations, we trust

Ramya Kannan

Health Matters | Treating diseases — going back to go forward 

Ramya Kannan

Health Matters | Patients and patents — the double-edged sword

Ramya Kannan

Health Matters | Spiralling prices prey on health and wellness 

Ramya Kannan

Health Matters | Here, for the healthcare highs and lows 

Ramya Kannan

Health Matters | Doctors do much

Ramya Kannan

Health Matters | How much money is too much money for vaccines?

Ramya Kannan

Health Matters | Nothing sweet about this surge

Ramya Kannan
Tech in Health

Health Matters | The best of times, the worst of times

Ramya Kannan

Health Matters | Of monsoons, maladies and medicine

Ramya Kannan

Related Topics

health

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US