Doctors of the neurology department in Government Rajaji Hospital in Madurai successfully treated a 28-year-old pregnant woman diagnosed with a rare disease called Nodopathy, by using an expensive medicine called Rituximab.

The patient, when she was eight months pregnant was admitted to GRH as an inpatient as she was found with symptoms suggestive of acute CIDP (Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuropathy), a rare autoimmune disorder characterised by progressive weakness and sensory disturbances.

Following this, when Nerve Conduction Study (NCS) was done on the patient, she was found with a syndrome called Guillain-Barré syndrome (GBS), a rare condition in which a person’s immune system attacks the peripheral nerves. After the diagnosis, given the patient’s pregnancy, concerns regarding the safety of treatments arose and after perusal of various options, the treatment was tailored accordingly with Intravenous Immunoglobulin (IVIG).

“As supportive measures and close monitoring were rendered throughout treatment, the patient showed improvement in GBS disability scale,“ said P. K. Murugan, Head of Department, Neurology department.

As she was identified with the same symptoms, she was again admitted to GRH, following which the same IVIG medicine was used for treatment. She was then able to deliver the baby without any complications and both the mother and child were discharged healthily, said doctors.

On the eighth day of the discharge, she was admitted again with similar problems. Noting the contradictions in the symptoms, doctors subjected her to NCS once again, in which they found her with nodopathy, a distinct entity characterised by the involvement of peripheral nerves.

Dr. Murugan pointing out to the disease said, the manifestation of nodopathy in pregnancy, mimicking CIDP, was exceptionally rare.

“We treated the patient with IV Rituximab medicine, after which the patient showed significant improvement in GBS disability scale and the patient regained full functional state and is symptom free at present,” said C. Justin of Neurology department.

As this was an exceptional case, Dr. Justin said, tailored diagnostic approaches and therapeutic strategies were attempted to treat the highly complicated patient who was carrying foetus.