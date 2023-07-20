India eases COVID-19 guidelines for international travellers

July 20, 2023 01:01 am | Updated 01:03 am IST - New Delhi

The Union Health Ministry has further eased COVID-19 guidelines for international visitors, dropping the earlier requirement forRT-PCR-based testing of a random two percent subset of international travellers.

The guidelines have been eased after taking note of the prevalent Coronavirus situation and the significant achievements made in the vaccination coverage across the globe. The new guidelines shall come into effect from midnight of July 20.

However, the earlier advice for precautionary measures to be followed by airlines as well as international travellers in context of Covid shall continue to apply, the Ministry said.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.

ADVERTISEMENT