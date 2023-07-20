HamberMenu
India eases COVID-19 guidelines for international travellers

The guidelines have been eased after taking note of the prevalent Coronavirus situation

July 20, 2023 01:01 am | Updated 01:03 am IST - New Delhi

PTI
The new guidelines come into effect from July 20, 2023 midnight.

The new guidelines come into effect from July 20, 2023 midnight. File | Photo Credit: The Hindu

The Union Health Ministry has further eased COVID-19 guidelines for international visitors, dropping the earlier requirement forRT-PCR-based testing of a random two percent subset of international travellers.

The guidelines have been eased after taking note of the prevalent Coronavirus situation and the significant achievements made in the vaccination coverage across the globe. The new guidelines shall come into effect from midnight of July 20.

However, the earlier advice for precautionary measures to be followed by airlines as well as international travellers in context of Covid shall continue to apply, the Ministry said.

Top News Today

