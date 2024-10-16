GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Gaza polio campaign starts well, WHO says, despite Israeli strikes

Over 92,000 children, or around half of the children targeted for polio vaccines in the central area, have been inoculated so far

Published - October 16, 2024 04:37 pm IST - GENEVA

Reuters
A Palestinian child is vaccinated against polio during the second round of a vaccination campaign, amid the Israel-Hamas conflict, in Deir Al-Balah in the central Gaza Strip on October 14, 2024. File photograph

A Palestinian child is vaccinated against polio during the second round of a vaccination campaign, amid the Israel-Hamas conflict, in Deir Al-Balah in the central Gaza Strip on October 14, 2024. File photograph | Photo Credit: Ramadan Abed

The World Health Organization said on Tuesday, October 15, 2024 that it had been able to start its polio campaign in central Gaza and vaccinate tens of thousands of children despite Israeli strikes in the designated protected zone hours before.

As part of an agreement between the Israeli military and Palestinian militant group Hamas, humanitarian pauses in the year-long Gaza war had been due to begin early on Monday to reach hundreds of thousands of children.

However, hours before then, the U.N. humanitarian office said Israeli forces struck tents near al Aqsa hospital, inside the zone, where it said four people were burned to death.

The U.N. Palestinian refugee agency UNRWA said one of its schools in the central Gazan city of Nuseirat, intended as a vaccination site, was hit overnight between Sunday and Monday, killing up to 22 people.

WHO spokesperson Tarik Jašarević told a Geneva press briefing that over 92,000 children, or around half of the children targeted for polio vaccines in the central area, had been inoculated on Monday.

"What we have received from colleagues is that the vaccination went without a major issue yesterday, and we hope It will continue the same way," he said.

Other humanitarian agencies have previously voiced concerns about the viability of the polio campaign in northern Gaza, where an Israeli offensive is under way.

Aid groups carried out an initial round of vaccinations last month, after a baby was partially paralysed by the type 2 polio virus in August, in the first such case in the territory in 25 years.

Published - October 16, 2024 04:37 pm IST

