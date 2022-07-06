Gap between 2nd COVID-19 jab and precaution dose reduced to six months

Earlier, the time interval between the second shot and the precaution dose was nine months

The Health Ministry, on Wednesday, decided to reduce the gap between the second dose and precaution dose of COVID-19 vaccine to six months for all adults in view of the recommendation by National Technical Advisory Group on Immunization (NTAGI). Earlier, the time interval between the second vaccine shot and the precaution dose was nine months.

The Health Ministry in its communication to States said that in view of the evolving scientific evidence and global practices, the Standing Technical Sub Committee (STSC) of NTAGI has recommended to revise the duration between 2nd dose and precaution dose from the existing 9 months or 39 weeks to 6 months or 26 weeks.

The letter signed by Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan added that the Centre has “decided that the precaution dose for all beneficiaries from 18-59 years will be administered after the completion of 6 months or 26 weeks from the date of administration of 2nd dose at Private COVID-19 Vaccination Centres (CVCs).”

For beneficiaries aged above 60 years as well as the Health Care Workers (HCWs) and Front Line Workers (FLWs), precaution dose would be administered after completion of 6 months or 26 weeks from the date of administration of 2nd dose at Government CVCs, free of charge. Corresponding changes have been made in the CoWIN system to facilitate the new dispensation.”

Meanwhile the COVID-19 vaccination platform Co-WIN will be repurposed as a platform for universal immunisation, blood donation and later it will be used for organ donation, said Dr. RS Sharma, CoWIN chief and CEO of the National Health Authority.

He explained that technology is now being used as an enabler and will be integrated with other ecosystems. “We had the digital CoWin global conclave last year and several countries who participated were interested in CoWIN. Guyana with which India signed a Memorandum of Understanding is poised to use the CoWin platform for their vaccination program,’’ he said.