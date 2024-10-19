GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Ganga Ram Hospital successfully completes Whipple procedure using the Hugo-RAS robot

The Hugo RAS robotic system was conceived on an open console layout for more flexibility for surgery

Updated - October 19, 2024 06:18 pm IST - NEW DELHI

Bindu Shajan Perappadan
Bindu Shajan Perappadan
A doctor performing Whipple procedure using the Hugo-RAS robot at Sri Ganga Ram Hospital in New Delhi.

A doctor performing Whipple procedure using the Hugo-RAS robot at Sri Ganga Ram Hospital in New Delhi. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Sir Ganga Ram Hospital has successfully performed a complete robotic Whipple procedure using the Hugo-RAS robot. This advanced surgery was performed recently on a 66-year-old patient diagnosed with periampullary carcinoma of the pancreas, by the centre’s oncology team.

A release issued by the hospital noted that Whipple procedure, known as pancreaticoduodenectomy, is among the most complex abdominal surgeries, involving the removal of organs around the pancreas. This surgery was made even more challenging as it was conducted entirely through minimally invasive robotic techniques.

“The patient initially presented with abdominal pain and was diagnosed with periampullary carcinoma after thorough imaging and biopsy evaluations. The 12-hour robotic surgery involved removing the pancreas, bile duct, gallbladder, duodenum, and lymph nodes, followed by robotic reconstructions involving anastomosis hepatic duct, pancreatic duct, and stomach to jejunal part of small intestine. The patient’s recovery has been smooth so far,’’ Rakesh Koul, senior consultant, Surgical Oncology, said.

Sri Ganga Ram Hospital in New Delhi has successfully performed a complete robotic Whipple procedure using the Hugo-RAS robot.

Sri Ganga Ram Hospital in New Delhi has successfully performed a complete robotic Whipple procedure using the Hugo-RAS robot. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

He added that Whipples’ operation is conducted routinely. Hugo RAS robotic system was conceived on an open console layout for more flexibility for surgery.

“Out hospital is among the first in the world to have undertaken this successful and complete pancreaticoduodenectomy operation on Hugo RAS robotic system. The patient was discharged in satisfactory condition about three weeks ago and continues to do well,” Bimlesh Thakur, associate consultant in surgical oncology, said.

Published - October 19, 2024 06:09 pm IST

Related Topics

healthcare policy / hospital and clinic / robotics

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.