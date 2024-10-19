Ganga Ram Hospital successfully completes Whipple procedure using the Hugo-RAS robot

Sir Ganga Ram Hospital has successfully performed a complete robotic Whipple procedure using the Hugo-RAS robot. This advanced surgery was performed recently on a 66-year-old patient diagnosed with periampullary carcinoma of the pancreas, by the centre’s oncology team.

A release issued by the hospital noted that Whipple procedure, known as pancreaticoduodenectomy, is among the most complex abdominal surgeries, involving the removal of organs around the pancreas. This surgery was made even more challenging as it was conducted entirely through minimally invasive robotic techniques.

“The patient initially presented with abdominal pain and was diagnosed with periampullary carcinoma after thorough imaging and biopsy evaluations. The 12-hour robotic surgery involved removing the pancreas, bile duct, gallbladder, duodenum, and lymph nodes, followed by robotic reconstructions involving anastomosis hepatic duct, pancreatic duct, and stomach to jejunal part of small intestine. The patient’s recovery has been smooth so far,’’ Rakesh Koul, senior consultant, Surgical Oncology, said.

He added that Whipples’ operation is conducted routinely. Hugo RAS robotic system was conceived on an open console layout for more flexibility for surgery.

“Out hospital is among the first in the world to have undertaken this successful and complete pancreaticoduodenectomy operation on Hugo RAS robotic system. The patient was discharged in satisfactory condition about three weeks ago and continues to do well,” Bimlesh Thakur, associate consultant in surgical oncology, said.