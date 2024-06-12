Secunderabad’s Gandhi Hospital surgeons perform liver re-section on four-year-old

Paediatric surgeons at Gandhi Hospital, Secunderabad have achieved a milestone on February 21 when they performed a cadaver dissection of the liver, followed by a live liver resection on the patient in the operation theatre.

The patient, a four-year-old male child, was diagnosed with Hepatoblastoma (Cancer that forms in the tissue of the liver) post-chemotherapy, presented with involvement in central liver segments four and eight. The surgical challenge was deciding between an extended hepatectomy (surgery to remove all or parts of the liver), a procedure the doctors are proficient in, and a technically demanding central hepatectomy which the doctors had limited experience with.

“With the aim of achieving excellence, we prepared by first performing a central hepatectomy on a cadaver. We subsequently operated on the patient within a span of six hours. Throughout the procedure, the patient remained hemodynamically stable,” said Dr. K. Nagarjuna, Head of Paediatric Surgery Department at the hospital.

During the surgery, the doctors ensured the retention of one-quarter of the liver on both the right (segments six and seven) and left (segments two and three) sides, each maintaining good blood inflow, outflow, and biliary drainage. Simultaneously, the doctors removed the central segments (five, eight and four) containing the tumour.

Following the surgery, the patient experienced a swift recovery due to the preservation of significant liver tissue.

