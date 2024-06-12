ADVERTISEMENT

Secunderabad’s Gandhi Hospital surgeons perform liver re-section on four-year-old

Updated - June 13, 2024 07:25 am IST

Published - June 12, 2024 07:50 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Siddharth Kumar Singh

Paediatric surgeons at Gandhi Hospital, Secunderabad have achieved a milestone on February 21 when they performed a cadaver dissection of the liver, followed by a live liver resection on the patient in the operation theatre.

ADVERTISEMENT

The patient, a four-year-old male child, was diagnosed with Hepatoblastoma (Cancer that forms in the tissue of the liver) post-chemotherapy, presented with involvement in central liver segments four and eight. The surgical challenge was deciding between an extended hepatectomy (surgery to remove all or parts of the liver), a procedure the doctors are proficient in, and a technically demanding central hepatectomy which the doctors had limited experience with.

“With the aim of achieving excellence, we prepared by first performing a central hepatectomy on a cadaver. We subsequently operated on the patient within a span of six hours. Throughout the procedure, the patient remained hemodynamically stable,” said Dr. K. Nagarjuna, Head of Paediatric Surgery Department at the hospital.

During the surgery, the doctors ensured the retention of one-quarter of the liver on both the right (segments six and seven) and left (segments two and three) sides, each maintaining good blood inflow, outflow, and biliary drainage. Simultaneously, the doctors removed the central segments (five, eight and four) containing the tumour.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Following the surgery, the patient experienced a swift recovery due to the preservation of significant liver tissue.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US