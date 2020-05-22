Free communication kit on precautions during COVID-19

22 May 2020 13:05 IST

Honeycomb Creative Support felt the need to create awareness about the precautionary measures one could take to overcome the threat of COVID-19. The teams at Honeycomb put their heads together and came up with a post-lockdown Prevention & Control Communication Kit. The kit was made to save time for MSMEs/start-ups/office spaces and residential complexes who may need a little help in procuring the communication material, while returning to normal. Honeycomb Creative Support is a marketing communication services provider, dedicated to producing engaging and effective content through graphic design, video production and web design and development, and fine art printing, among others.

The ‘Post-lockdown Prevention & Control Communication Kit’ comprises ready-to-print and Ready-to-screen material: Posters for office spaces, factories, residential complexes, canteens, and restrooms. And general precautions for travelling and restroom use (in poster and mobile format). Explanatory videos (in large format screen and mobile format). Tabletop Tent card (for cafeteria). Roll-up standee (for common office areas and lobby) and floor sticker (for maintaining social distancing). The print material as well as the explanatory videos could be customised as per the requirement on request. Download the free kit from https://bit.ly/2Tk7uAu.

