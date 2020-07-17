Five biomarkers of ovarian cancer discovered

Chennai

17 July 2020 03:04 IST

Researchers at the Cancer Institute (WIA) say the finding will help in early detection and treatment

Researchers at the Cancer Institute (WIA) have identified a panel of five protein markers in the blood that can help with an early diagnosis of a common and lethal form of ovarian cancer. The findings of the study have been published in the Journal of Proteomics. A patent application has been filed.

“Early diagnosis of ovarian cancer has been a challenge; the purpose, therefore, is to identify plasma proteins differentially expressed in epithelial ovarian cancer patients,” the authors say in the paper. The team lead, T. Rajkumar, head of molecular oncology at the Cancer Institute, adds: “ About 85-90% of patients who have ovarian cancer have this variety, and the bulk of them come in at Stage III C, very advanced, and cure, then, is difficult.”

The crude incidence rate for ovarian cancer in India is 5 to 6 per 1,00,000. Stage IIIC cancers account for nearly 75%, with survival among them being around 30-40%. Gynaecologist A. Jaishree Gajaraj explains the reasons for the delay in seeking help. “The symptoms of this cancer tend to mimic other gastrointestinal conditions — acidity, ascites or a bloated feeling. Even doctors don’t commission a gynaecological study at that stage. It is only when the patients progress towards respiratory problems that the first scan is done to test for a gynaecological origin to the problem,” she says.

Advertising

Advertising

In the research, over 400 human plasma (derived from blood) samples, from patients with ovarian cancer, benign tumours and healthy subjects, were used.

“We decided to look for biomarkers that would make a clear differentiation between cancerous and benign conditions,” Dr. Rajkumar explains. There were over 507 blood proteins that were expressed differently between healthy subjects and patients.

Assessing proteins

“Of this, 21 proteins were taken up for validation using an advanced technique called Quantibody array. In the second stage, nine proteins were assessed.

Further, using the ELISA assays, a combination of five markers (CA125, IGFBP2, SPP1, TSP1 and ADI) emerged with 90.24% sensitivity and 94.87% specificity. This assay of five markers has the potential for early diagnosis of epithelial ovarian cancers,” Dr. Rajkumar explains. “Now, we are in discovery mode. We need independent verification of the results,” he says.

The team that worked on this research includes Amutha Periyasamy, doctoral student; Gopal Gopisetty, professor, department of molecular oncology; Malliga Joyimmallaya Subramaniam, associate professor, department of preventive oncology and Sridevi Veluswami, professor, department of surgical oncology, all at the Cancer Institute.

The research was funded by the Department of Science and Technology.