First of its kind clinical trial in Ayurveda for Rheumatoid Arthritis to be conducted

Ayush Ministry will conduct the study which will begin in May 2022 and is expected to be completed in next two years

Ministry of Ayush is conducting the world’s first multicenter phase III clinical trial examining the efficacy of Ayurveda in the treatment of Rheumatoid Arthritis, said a release issued by the Ministry on Wednesday.

It added that the clinical trial will be conducted in accordance with stringent International Council for Harmonisation of Technical Requirements for Pharmaceuticals for Human Use – Good Clinical Practice (ICH- GCP) guidelines and is being closely monitored by Dr. Daniel Erick Furst, a renowned rheumatologist at University of California, Los Angeles in the United States of America.

This project is one of the first multi-center phase III double blind double dummy clinical trials on the efficacy of Ayurveda in the management of Rheumatoid Arthritis. This will be conducted by AVP Research Foundation, a research institution affiliated with The Arya Vaidya Pharmacy (Coimbatore) Ltd and the Central Council for Research in Ayurveda (CCRAS), a Government of India agency under the Ministry of Ayush.

Dr. Somit Kumar, Director, AVP Research Foundation and Co-Investigator of this study said, “AMRA, a double-blind double dummy randomised clinical trial, is taking Ayurveda research in Rheumatology to a global stage.”

Dr. M.N. Shubhashree, Research Officer, Central Ayurveda Research Institute for Metabolic Disorders, Bengaluru, “The study is expected to begin in May 2022 and is expected to be completed in next two years. The sample size has increased almost 5 times, from 48 patients to 240. Clinical trials will be conducted at three locations; AVP Research Foundation in Coimbatore, Central Ayurveda Research Institute for Metabolic Disorders in Bengaluru and the Raja Ramdeo Anandilala Central Ayurveda Research Institute for Cancer in Mumbai.”