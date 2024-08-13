Financial help elusive for Malayali nurse who had Nipah infection relapse

Financial help from the Kerala government remains elusive for Titto Thomas, a Malayali nurse from Mangaluru in Karnataka, who has been lying in a coma at a private hospital in Kozhikode for over eight months after being diagnosed with a relapse of Nipah encephalitis.

Mr. Titto contracted the infection while attending to a patient in the August-September 2023 outbreak of the disease at a private hospital in Kozhikode where he had been working. He hails from Mardala near Mangaluru in Dakshina Kannada district of Karnataka. Shijo Thomas, his brother, told The Hindu that there had been no response to representations sent to the Chief Minister.

This is the first case of a relapse of the infection in Kerala, which has had Nipah episodes in 2018, 2019, 2021, 2023, and 2024. Seven people have survived contracting the infection so far in Kerala. However, other than celebrating the tales of their recoveries, the government seems to have done nothing: there is neither a supportive mechanism, nor a treatment protocol for them in case of re-infection.

A public health expert, who did not wish to be named, pointed out that since Nipah infection was an evolving neurological problem, a clear protocol for survivors was yet to emerge. “Hospitals are now offering supportive care to such patients. It is unfortunate that the government authorities are not paying attention to such a serious human rights issue,” he added.

Medical literature from Malaysia, Bangladesh and West Bengal shows that relapse or residual deficits have presented themselves in some Nipah virus survivors within a time range of a couple of months to a few years. Depression, respiratory issues, personality changes, deficits in attention, verbal, and/or visual memory losses have been documented. At least five survivors in Malaysia were reported to be in a vegetative state.

Mr. Thomas said Titto had frequent headaches after he tested negative for the virus. He resumed duty by October 2023. When the headaches persisted, an MRI scan was done in December, which revealed that he had a brain stroke. He later went into a coma. “A biopsy test of his brain confirmed that he has latent Nipah encephalitis,” Mr. Thomas said.

Along with their mother, Aleyamma, Mr. Thomas has been taking care of his brother. The private hospital has so far borne the treatment expenses of around ₹40 lakh.

M.K. Raghavan, Kozhikode MP, has sought the State government’s intervention to help the family.