Fewer adverse reactions among teenagers to COVID-19 jab: NTAGI

Doctors warn against indiscriminate use of paracetamol post vaccination in children

Adverse reactions due to COVID-19 vaccination are much lower in teenagers compared to adults, said National Technical Advisory Group on Immunisation (NTAGI) chief, Dr. N.K. Arora on Friday, adding that Covaxin, which is being given to children between 15-18 years in India, is safe and backed by science and data.

“So far over 1.6 crore children have been vaccinated and we have seen local pain as the most common adverse reaction. Painkillers are given only on doctor’s advice. Parents are advised to ensure that children don’t go on an empty stomach to get vaccinated. Also they must wait in the healthcare facility for 30 minutes after the vaccination to ensure that any adverse reaction is immediately addressed,” he said.

Doctors have also advised that in case of any adverse reactions including allergic reaction, itching at site of injection within 2 to 12 hours of vaccination etc., should be monitored and reported to the nearest health care centre.

“Under no circumstance should self-medication be encouraged,” warned Dr. Arora.

Doctors also advise that teenagers receiving COVID-19 vaccines should not take paracetamol without consultation. The caution comes amid growing concerns that some immunisation centres are advising children to take three 500 mg paracetamol tablets after receiving the COVID-19 vaccine.

“Paracetamol is not recommended as prophylaxis, before and after any COVID vaccination as we don’t know how it alters the immune response of the vaccine. A low-grade fever, muscle ache, lethargy, headache, soreness at the injection site is common in the first 2 days after vaccination, which usually subsides on its own, without any medication. However, if the fever persists or the intensity increases then paracetamol or other painkiller is advised after consultation with a physician. So paracetamol is to be taken only after consultation and not as prophylaxis for fever, which happens because of immune response of the body to the vaccine components,” said Dr. Akshay Budhraja, senior consultant, Respiratory and Sleep Medicine, Aakash Healthcare.

To combat the third wave of COVID-19 cases, the Central Government started COVID-19 vaccination for teenagers aged 15 to 18. On January 3, the first day of the children’s vaccination programme, over 41 lakh such children received their first dose of vaccine.

Now doctors are seeing over-use of paracetamols without consulting a doctor in this cohort.

“Giving paracetamol to children (15-18 years old) who are receiving COVID vaccines is not recommended because it has the potential to cause hepatotoxicity (liver damage caused by drug exposure) in them. If children develop a fever after receiving the COVID vaccine, they should be given Mefenamic acid or Meftal syrup. Adults over the age of 18 who have a fever after receiving the Covid vaccine are safe to take paracetamol,” added Dr. Col.Vijay Dutta, senior consultant - Internal Medicine, Indian Spinal Injuries Centre.

“Vaccine-related fever usually occurs within 24 hours of vaccine administration. Other symptoms like some muscle pain, weakness can be there which do not need any medication. Slight fever may need medical management and age and weight-specific dose may be given after consulting with the treating doctor. Waiting at the vaccination center for half an hour post-vaccination is a must. Also adequate hydration, rest, and sleep - going about the day, as usual, is sufficient precautions to take while getting vaccinated,” said Dr. Swetha Reddy Pasam, consultant-paediatrics, Apollo TeleHealth.