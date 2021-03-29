No, breast milk is not a superfood for adults too

A subculture of people around the world believes breast milk may help build muscles and immunity, a la Homelander in The Boys and Guddu in Mirzapur. Experts don’t buy the idea

After Netflix’s 2020 docu-series, (Un)well’s third episode featured people who believed human milk was a superfood (for infants yes, but also for adults), and the women who donated their breast milk to them, Reddit threads on r/breastfeeding were abuzz.

From bodybuilders looking for bulging muscle, people looking to boost their immunity, and a few moms discussing possible business ideas: the question was the same: was breast milk really ‘liquid gold’ for adults too?

Nutritionists are quick to shut the idea down. “Breast milk is actually much lower in the proteins required for adults, as compared to cow’s milk. For every 250 grams, breast milk contains two grams of protein and cow’s milk, eight,” says Delhi-based sports nutritionist Lovneet Batra.

Yet, a small subsection of people across the world swear by its nutritional benefits. Its supply and storage is made easier by pumps and refrigeration. So a few moms in the US experiment with breast milk in cooking and in making soaps and lotions, to help with eczema.

The main reason, believes Lovneet, is because colostrum — the first form of breast fluid released by any mammal after childbirth — is known for its special properties. “It is the best source of nutrients for an infant for overall growth: immunity, brain function, organ development. It contains immunoglobulins (antibodies) that can’t be found elsewhere,” she says.

“But for muscle building and strengthening in adults, you need a whole different set of amino acids,” she adds. “Even when it comes to boosting immunity in adults, there is very limited research to back it up.”

And then come the food safety issues in the supply chain: how the sample is collected, stored, and transported. “There is a good chance that the mother could be passing on infections, including HIV,” she says.

For people looking for alternatives to cow milk, Lovneet suggests goat milk. “It has more protein than cow’s milk, so it’s better for your skin and nails, and also good for your immune system,” she says.

