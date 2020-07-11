Watch | Eye-health in the times of COVID-19

11 July 2020 14:44 IST

A video explainer on how to look after your eyes and fight the effects of increased screen-time

Over the past few months, we have spent little time outdoors and too much indoors on screens. The COVID-19 lockdown has led to the ‘embrace’ of technology like never before, whether for work, socialising or just to feel less isolated. Due to this, eye strain, dry or itchy eyes, headache, blurred vision, physical and mental fatigue, are common problems today.

Here is what doctors recommend you can do for your eye health:

Follow the T-20 rule

Take regular breaks while using screens and look at something 20 feet away for 20 seconds every 20 minutes.

Blink

Digital users constantly stare at the screen and forget to blink which causes dryness in the eye. Blinking 15 times every minute is recommended for optimal eye health.

Correct eyegonomics

View your smartphone at an angle below the eyebrows and never use it in a dark room. Hold the device at a comfortable distance with larger font and brighter screen.

Computer users should maintain a distance of 28 inches from the monitor. Keep eye level 4 to 5 inches above the centre of the screen.

Change the ambient and overhead light brightness to match the light of your device. There should not be any light reflecting on the screen or monitor. Anti-reflective screens can help to some extent.

Use carefully

Use only one device at a time and forego all devices at least two hours before you go to sleep to maintain good eye health.

