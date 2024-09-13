ADVERTISEMENT

External Affairs Minister Jaishankar meets WHO chief, discusses India’s role in global health initiatives

Updated - September 13, 2024 04:15 pm IST - Geneva

Mr. Jaishankar, in a post on X, said he discussed India’s cooperation with the WHO, in areas including traditional medicine and public health

PTI

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar with WHO Director-General Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, in Geneva, Switzerland | Photo Credit: PTI

External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar met with WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus on Thursday, September 12, 2024 and discussed India's cooperation with the global health body, including in the areas of traditional medicine and public health initiatives.

Mr. Jaishankar arrived here from Germany on the final leg of his three-nation tour that also took him to Saudi Arabia.

"Delighted to see @DrTedros, DG of World Health Organisation this afternoon. Discussed our cooperation in WHO including on traditional medicine and public health," he posted on X, sharing some photographs of the meeting.

India commits $85 million to WHO Global Traditional Medicine Centre

In another X post, Mr. Jaishankar said he met with United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Turk and shared India’s perspectives on the global human rights situation and how challenges are best addressed.

In another post, the Minister said he was pleased to share his perspectives on global tectonic shifts at the Geneva Centre for Security Policy and thanked Ambassador Jean-David Levitte and Ambassador Thomas Greminger for hosting him at the think-tank.

