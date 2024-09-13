GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

External Affairs Minister Jaishankar meets WHO chief, discusses India’s role in global health initiatives

Mr. Jaishankar, in a post on X, said he discussed India’s cooperation with the WHO, in areas including traditional medicine and public health

Published - September 13, 2024 03:54 pm IST - Geneva

PTI
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar with WHO Director-General Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, in Geneva, Switzerland

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar with WHO Director-General Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, in Geneva, Switzerland | Photo Credit: PTI

External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar met with WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus on Thursday, September 12, 2024 and discussed India's cooperation with the global health body, including in the areas of traditional medicine and public health initiatives.

Mr. Jaishankar arrived here from Germany on the final leg of his three-nation tour that also took him to Saudi Arabia.

"Delighted to see @DrTedros, DG of World Health Organisation this afternoon. Discussed our cooperation in WHO including on traditional medicine and public health," he posted on X, sharing some photographs of the meeting.

India commits $85 million to WHO Global Traditional Medicine Centre

In another X post, Mr. Jaishankar said he met with United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Turk and shared India’s perspectives on the global human rights situation and how challenges are best addressed.

In another post, the Minister said he was pleased to share his perspectives on global tectonic shifts at the Geneva Centre for Security Policy and thanked Ambassador Jean-David Levitte and Ambassador Thomas Greminger for hosting him at the think-tank.

Published - September 13, 2024 03:54 pm IST

Related Topics

health / healthcare policy

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.