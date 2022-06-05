  • The Health Ministry’s guidelines recommend that contacts be monitored every day for the onset of symptoms for a period of 21 days from the last contact with a patient or their contaminated materials during the infectious period.
  • Suspected cases of monkeypox include a person of any age with a history of travel to affected countries within the last 21 days and presenting an unexplained acute rash and one or more of symptoms, including swollen lymph nodes, fever, head/body ache and profound weakness.
  • A case of monkeypox is confirmed in a laboratory by detection of unique sequences of viral DNA either by polymerase chain reaction (PCR) and/or sequencing, much like a test for COVID-19. There is no treatment protocol or medicines specific to monkeypox and a patient has to be managed on the basis of the symptoms they present.