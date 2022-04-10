Explained | Is it difficult to diagnose the XE variant?

A health worker takes a swab sample from a passenger to test for COVID-19 at Kalupur Railway Station in Ahmedabad. File | Photo Credit: AFP

Who has the competence in India to interpret genome data from the newer strains of the coronavirus?

The story so far: In a field plagued by rapid developments, Tuesday brought more drama. Brihanmumbai Corporation declared that it had detected the country’s first XE recombinant variant of SARS-CoV-2, a claim that was, not long after, contested by the Union Health Ministry. In a statement, it said: “FastQ files in respect of the sample, which is being said to be ‘XE’ variant, were analysed in detail by genomic experts of INSACOG, who have inferred that the genomic constitution of this variant does not correlate with the genomic picture of ‘XE’ variant.” At the end of the day it was agreed that Mumbai would send the sample to an INSACOG laboratory — the National Institute of Biomedical Genomics — for further analysis.

What was the cause for varying diagnosis?

Some media reports quoted BMC officials as saying that the sequence generated from the sample was in line with GISAID data. GISAID provides open access to genomic data for the coronavirus strains and variants. However, experts at INSACOG (The Indian SARS-CoV-2 Genomics Consortium) working with data sent to them by Mumbai, averred that the variant was not genomically similar to the XE variant. Final results are still awaited. V. Ravi, virologist and core committee member of INSACOG, says the competence required to interpret data is extremely high, and unless that is available, a misinterpretation might occur. The sample was not tested at any INSACOG lab, which has the necessary competence to identify a variant, based on the data generated from a genome sequence.

Genome sequencing is a tool or process used to decipher the genetic material in an organism, in order to identify and classify it, and study the characteristics of the disease it might cause, thereby impacting mitigation strategies.

Dr. Ravi says the machine throws up a humongous amount of data, and the key is to interpret it properly. In an article in The Conversation, U.S. based researchers, Alexander Sundermann, Lee Harrison and Vaughn Cooper, break down the process of genome sequencing for readers. “Genome sequencing involves deciphering the order of the nucleotide molecules that spell out a particular virus’s genetic code. For the coronavirus, that genome contains a string of around 30,000 nucleotides. Each time the virus replicates, errors are made. These mistakes in the genetic code are called mutations.”

Special labs sequence, curate, analyse lab results and using software interpret the data generated, studying the errors in the sequence to draw data-backed conclusions about the variants.

The XE is a recombinant variant, a mutant that the World Health Organization flagged, as having a possible 10x transmission compared to Omicron. Variants occur with continued transmission of the virus, as it replicates itself multiple times. It is said the XE emerged after co-infection from Omicron BA.1 and BA.2 variants at the same time, a condition that leads to mixing of genetic material inside the human body. It was first detected in the U.K. in January and since then over 600 cases have been identified.

What goes into making interpretations from genome sequencing?

Dr. Ravi explains the process that occurs in the lab, after the RNA strand is isolated and sequenced. For COVID-19, a 30,000 nucleotide string is generated. “If there is 98% coverage, we accept the sequence. What comes next is something called depth — we need to see multiple such readings particularly in the region of the mutation, in this case, the XE. When all this is present, then we feed this through the advanced software which will confirm the result.”

Since data is now available on the genome sequence of all the variants of SARS-CoV-2, almost as soon as they are sequenced, it will be easy to correlate the results to known patterns generated in the original genome sequence. However, gene experts insist that it all rests in the way the data is read and interpreted.

What is the way forward?

Dr. Ravi says the way forward for States who have suspicions about strains of SARS-CoV-2 is to send the sample to any INSACOG laboratory for verification, and confirmation that the genome sequence is in line with what is described for the XE variant. Confirmation in an INSACOG lab is essential before any announcement, he adds.