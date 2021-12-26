Explained | How has India responded to SARS-CoV-2 variants?

26 December 2021 02:45 IST

Where do we stand on vaccination, booster doses and shots for children? What is the challenge from Omicron?

The story so far: India began 2021 with the hope that cases would continue to decline as had been the trend from September 2020 and that the two vaccines would help stem the spread of COVID-19. Then, Delta and a vicious second wave struck; at the end of the year, the appearance of Omicron has brought its own set of challenges.

What is the vaccine strategy?

In January, Bharat Biotech, the maker of Covaxin, got an ''emergency use authorisation” from India's Drugs Controller General, with Covishield, developed by the Serum Institute of India, Pune. Covishield was based on the ChAdOx1 vaccine made by Oxford University and had been approved in the U.K. after phase-3 clinical trial results. For Covaxin, phase-3 trials were still underway and regulators approved it largely on data from phase-1 and phase-2 trials that showed it was safe and produced an immunogenic reaction. The rush for vaccines was propelled by a need to inoculate India’s frontline doctors and nurses followed by the rest of the adult population.

What brought the second wave?

Daily infections had gone down to nearly 5,000 in February. But around the second week of February, Maharashtra saw a sudden spike in cases with Amravati, in the Vidarbha region, emerging as a new COVID-19 hotspot. Average daily new cases climbed from 2,500 in the last week of January to 3,500 from February 10-15. In December 2020, India had formally set up the India SARS-CoV-2 Genomics Consortium (INSACOG) -- a collaboration of 38 labs across the country that would sample a percentage of genomes, which were COVID-positive, to check for mutations. The group, overseen by the Department of Biotechnology and the Health Ministry, was largely focussed on airports and screening passengers with an international travel history.

The World Health Organization had highlighted three prominent variants of concern —the ‘UK’ variant, South Africa variant and the Brazil variant now known as the Alpha, Beta and Gamma variants—that countries with genome sequencing facilities were advised to watch out for. None of the Maharashtra strains showed all the defining mutations and so the emphasis continued to be on tracking international variants of concern. On April 8, with daily cases close to a lakh and higher than it had ever been as per India’s official count, India acknowledged and classified a variant, B.1.617, that came to be known as ‘Delta’, after a new naming convention adopted by the WHO. The genome consortium body, INSACOG, later revealed that the variant had actually been first known in India in December 2020 and was, as of April 2021, present in at least eight countries.

How did the second wave devastate India?

April and May were India’s worst months with cases rising to nearly 4,00,000 a day at peak in May and this was the period when structural weaknesses of the health administrative system were laid bare. The Delta infection was characterised by pronounced respiratory illness and a need for oxygen supplementation which meant that India's hospitals—particularly in Delhi that lacked in-house oxygen manufacturing plants-- were overwhelmed. Oxygen tanks had to be imported and airlifted. Various estimates revealed that India’s coronavirus death toll was far in excess of what official numbers revealed and ranged anywhere from twice to 11 times the official toll. By a consensus there are anywhere from 20-60 lakh excess deaths due to COVID-19. The official count, as of today, is a little under five lakh. Several States are in the process of adjusting their actual death counts and a more complete picture is expected to emerge later in 2022.

What about the pace of vaccination?

Early in the year, India decided to export vaccines to a few countries as part of a ‘Vaccine Maitri’ initiative not anticipating that a devastating wave would mean a greater need for vaccines. India also had not ensured supplies for vaccines beyond Covishield and Covaxin and the latter—despite the accelerated approval and experience with making other vaccines—was ill-equipped to rapidly scale up supplies. The Centre initially refused to extend vaccines to all adults but when public anger grew, approved it and tried to pass on the responsibility of procurement to States. While several countries were vaccinating their citizens for free, Covishied and Covaxin proved to be among the most expensive on offer in the retail market. In the public hospitals, where they were available for free, stocks were limited. It was only after the Centre stepped in again as a single buyer that the vaccination programme stabilised. As of today, India has administered around 141 crore vaccines, 90% of which are Covishield. About 88.6% of the population—and nearly 90% of adults—have been inoculated with one dose while 60% are fully vaccinated.

How is India facing up to Omicron?

India has so far reported a little over 200 cases of the highly infectious Omicron variant. Though reports from South Africa suggest that Omicron is not as severe as Delta, the spurt of infections, especially among the vaccinated in Europe and the U.S., has sparked fear in India with some States banning Christmas and New Year gatherings and the Union Heath Secretary writing to States to demarcate containment zones and impose movement restrictions if cases and hospitalisation rise. On Saturday, Prime Minister Modi announced vaccination for children in the age group of 15-18 years from January, 2022 and booster doses for frontline workers and those above 60 years old with comorbidities. Though India has several local manufacturers in advanced stages of vaccine trials, the experience with Covaxin suggests that being able to deliver at scale is a challenge. Amid warnings to mask up and eschew crowds, only the weeks ahead will clarify the extent of the challenge from Omicron.