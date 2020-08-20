Expert group will evaluate Russian, other vaccines: MEA

NEW DELHI:

20 August 2020 21:27 IST

Earlier this week, sources in the MEA said the Indian Embassy was in touch with Russian company RDIF for “safety and efficacy data” on the vaccine.

India maintained a cautious approach to the announcement of Russian vaccine Sputnik V, saying the “National Expert Group on Vaccine Administration for COVID-19” would evaluate all candidates first and then explore partnerships for Indian companies.

“The purpose of the [expert] group is to keep India in the forefront of any ongoing effort worldwide to innovate, prepare, produce and launch candidate vaccines to deal with the COVID-19 pandemic, for India and for the world”, said Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Anurag Srivastava in response to a question from The Hindu. He added that the MEA would support the group in order to connect the vaccine manufacturers to Indian companies interested.

During a virtual press conference, also held on Thursday, top Russian scientists involved in vaccine production announced plans for Phase-3 of Sputnik V to begin next week, with more than 40,000 volunteers at 45 medical centres taking part in the study.