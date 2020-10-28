Esanjeevani logs six lakh telemedicine consultations, says Health Ministry

NEW DELHI

Esanjeevani, telemedicine initiative of the Health Ministry, has completed six lakh tele consultations with the last one lakh of them coming in within the last fortnight, the Ministry said in a statement on Wednesday. Telemedicine was one of the recommended methods the government publicised for patients to get in touch with doctors during the lockdown.

States like Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Gujarat run eSanjeevani outpatient departments (OPD) for 12 hours a day and seven days a week. eSanjeevani is accessible to the people in 27 States/UTs across India and provides eHealth services through more than 6,000 doctors who man 217 online OPDs.

“States were also extending the reach of specialised health services to the people in smaller towns and rural areas through eSanjeevani (AB-HWC) operational in 4,000 Health & Wellness Centres linked with over 175 hubs [set up at District Hospitals and Medical Colleges],” the statement noted.

The top 10 States to have registered the highest consultations through eSanjeevani and eSanjeevani OPD platforms were Tamil Nadu (2,03,286), Uttar Pradesh (1,68,553), Kerala (48,081), Himachal Pradesh (41,607), Andhra Pradesh (31,749), Madhya Pradesh (21,580), Uttarakhand (21,451), Gujarat (16,346), Karnataka (13,703) and Maharashtra (8,747).

India’s active COVID-19 cases on Wednesday comprised 7.64% of the positive cases of the country standing at 6,10,803. The recovered cases are 72,59,509, the Ministry said.

While 43,893 cases have been registered in the last 24 hours, the new recovered cases stood at 58,439 — 77% of them being in 10 States/UTs.

Maharashtra, Karnataka and Kerala contribute more than 7,000 to the single day recoveries.

There were 10,66,786 tests in the last 24 hours with the cumulative number of tests crossing 105 million. India’s case fatality rate presently is 1.50%.