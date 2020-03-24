Health

ECHS allows veterans to stock medicines

In view of the measures instituted to contain the spread of coronavirus (COVID-19), including social distancing, the Ex-Servicemen Contributory Health Scheme (ECHS) has allowed veterans with lifestyle diseases on long treatment to purchase the required medicines for the month of April at once.

“One time sanction is hereby accorded to reimburse the above expenditure under individual reimbursement of medical claims. The bills for reimbursement to be submitted by veterans after May 15, 2020,” a ECHS order stated.

Prescription based

Veterans can purchase all medicines based on the prescription held — prescribed by polyclinics, service hospitals and empanelled hospitals. “This will be implemented with immediate effect till April 30, 2020,” it added.

