Druggist association opposes Centre’s move to sell over-the-counter medicines without license

April 27, 2024

The Central Government’s proposal to permit the sale of Over-The-Counter (OTC) drugs without a license in India is a cause of deep concern warned the All India Organization of Chemists and Druggists (AIOCD).

AIOCD president, JS Shinde, said that such a move would contravene existing drug laws, pharmacy regulations, and pertinent legal frameworks, including directives from the Supreme Court.

Allowing OTC drug sales without proper regulation poses serious threats, including drug abuse, increased risk of adverse drug reaction, delayed access to healthcare, possible comprise in storage of medicines etc.

“Besides this, the absence of pharmacist consultation services, proliferation of counterfeit drugs, delayed access to healthcare services and inadequate pharmacovigilance measures are also cause of concern,” said AICOD general secretary Rajiv Singhal.

The group has also urged the government to consider the multifaceted implications of this proposal, emphasising that unregulated availability of medications in general and grocery stores does not serve the best interests of society.

“With a membership comprising 12.40 lac chemists across the nation, AIOCD firmly opposes any measure that undermines the integrity of the healthcare system. The organisation stresses the importance of consulting all relevant stakeholders, including AIOCD, in the formulation of regulations pertaining to this matter,” the group said in its memorandum submitted to the Health Ministry.

OTC treats common, self-treated medical problems and symptoms like colds, mild discomfort, allergies, and other benign health issues. The Union Government has proposed to bring OTC medications into India through an amendment to the Drugs and Cosmetics Regulations and permit their retail market sales without the need for a prescription. A list of OTC medicines which are permitted to be sold in shops will be authorised by the Drug Technical Advisory Board (DTAB) and could include drugs like — antifungal creams, cough syrup, laxatives etc.

