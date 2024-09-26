The Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO), in its drug alert for August 2024, has listed that samples of more than 50 drugs, including commonly-used paracetamol, Pan D, calcium, vitamin D3 supplements, and anti-diabetes pills, are “not of standard quality”.

The drugs are allegedly manufactured by companies, including Alkem Laboratories, Hindustan Antibiotics Limited, Hetero Labs Limited, Karnataka Antibiotics and Pharmaceuticals Ltd, Nestor Pharmaceuticals Ltd, Priya Pharmaceuticals and Scott-Edil Pharmacia Ltd.

CDSCO releases a list of “not of standard quality” drugs every month. This monthly exercise is aimed at ensuring that standard medicines are available to the public. The drug alert for August also notes that high blood pressure medications Telmisartan and Atropine Sulphate and antibiotics such as Amoxicillin and Potassium Clavulanate tablets have also been categorised as not of “standard quality”.

While batches of some drugs failed the ‘dissolution test’ as per Indian Pharmacopoeia, some failed the ‘Assay’ and ‘water’ test as per IP, while some drugs were identified as spurious or having uniformity of volume issues.

According to an official source, a list of "not of standard quality" drugs is released every month.

"The drug regulator constantly monitors drugs and samples are randomly tested every month to ensure their quality as well as safety standards. When found as not of standard quality, action is taken against manufacturing firms accordingly," the source said.

According to the CDSCO, the drugs licensing authorities of Andhra Pradesh, Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Goa, Gujarat, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Manipur, Rajasthan, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Nagaland, Odisha, Punjab, Sikkim and Tamil Nadu, have not submitted any data regarding the Not of Standard Quality (NSQ) Alert for August 2024.

Pondicherry, Telangana, Delhi, Uttarakhand, West Bengal, Andaman and Nicobar, Dadar and Nagar Haveli, Daman and Diu and Lakshadweep have also not submitted data, it said.

(With inputs from PTI)