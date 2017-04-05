A couple of years ago one of my articles appeared in The Hindu along with a picture of a child wearing a mask. Soon I received an email from one Ramamoorthi, reprimanding me for using the picture without his permission. In my ignorance I did not realise that it was the celebrated Prof. Parasuram Ramamoorthi, pioneer in using theatre/ drama as therapy for children with autism. He believes that though a lot of awareness has been created by celebrating Autism Day every year, many parents and teachers are not yet very aware of Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD).

Autism primarily affects the areas of communication, social skills and behaviour. It can occur in all socio economic and racial groups but is four times more common in boys than girls. A majority of autistic children are intellectually challenged. They have intellectual limitations associated with seriously impaired adaptive behaviour and cannot attain a level of social responsibility and personal independence appropriate to their age. Some autistic individuals who are not mentally challenged may have unusual talents that appear at an early age either in the form of exceptional rote memory, a capacity for lightening fast calculations, precocious musical gifts, painting ability, or the ability to name the day of the week corresponding to any calendar date. These extraordinary individuals are known as autistic savants.

Processing visual stimuli

Social difficulties are at the helm of autism. They need to be attended to as they impact teaching and learning. Since education takes place in a social context, teaching social skills to these children is very important. There is an exhaustive list of treatments, medicines and therapies to help individuals of all ages but it was the efforts of Ramamoorthi who found that theatre/drama was best suited to them as therapy. The unique feature of his drama therapy is use of masks. He was conscious of the fact that children with autism avoid eye contact because of the difficulty with processing sensory information they receive through the eyes. They feel overwhelmed when they are bombarded with visual stimuli. Therefore, in order to help them, he thought of giving them wearable masks. These masks help in cutting off the peripheral vision so that the child does not feel distracted or overwhelmed. This helped not only in making eye contact with another person but also improved attention span and their lack of understanding emotions. It also reduced hyperactivity and encouraged children and adults to play creatively.

Role play

Often individuals with autism are verbal but do not have the skills to speak and interact socially. Sometimes they repeat other people’s words verbatim, recite speeches and dialogues in exactly the same way as the original. In the drama therapy the narrative or the content of any story used during the process, allows the individual to take on roles in order to learn from other characters. This makes it possible for them to connect with their own problem/emotions indirectly, working and solving through the fictional work. They apply the experience to the real people they encounter in everyday life and make adequate social adjustments.

Early intervention helps

Until recently, autism has been considered by many as hopeless, incurable and absolute condition. Now, however, research suggests that intensive behaviour intervention, begun when the child is between 2 and 5 years old, can have a significant and lasting positive impact. Typically children learn to understand how others feel, think, believe and operate by the age of 4 to 5 years. This ability comes naturally for most children but Children with ASD may never learn such skills. They need to be taught these skills. This is where drama therapy helps. Parents with young children are encouraged to try it. It is very effective at helping children with ASD improve self confidence, work as a team and follow directions and instructions.

(The writer is a remedial educator and can be contacted on rajfarida@gmail.com)