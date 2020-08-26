Draft health data management policy released for public feedback

NEW DELHI

Focus on data privacy, consent management, data sharing and protection.

The National Health Authority (NHA) has released the Draft Health Data Management Policy of the National Digital Health Mission (NDHM) in the public domain. The draft has been released on the website of the NDHM and will be available for public comments and feedback till September 3. The policy will be finalised after receiving suggestions from public.

NHA Chief Executive Officer Indu Bhushan said, “The draft is the maiden step in realising the NDHM’s guiding principle of ‘Security and Privacy by Design’ for the protection of individuals’ data privacy. It encompasses various aspects pertaining to health data such as data privacy, consent management, data sharing and protection etc.”

One of the main objectives of the draft policy is to provide adequate guidance and to set out a framework for the secure processing of personal and sensitive personal data of individuals who are a part of the national digital health ecosystem. This will be in compliance with all applicable laws and international standards that define the set of frameworks of consent for the collection and processing of health data by healthcare practitioners and other entities and other relevant standards related to data interoperability and data sharing, said a release by the NHA.