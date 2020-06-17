Dr. Soumitra Pathare, Director of the Centre for Mental Health Law & Policy, ILS, Pune goes live on Instagram on @the_hindu

A session on the vocabulary to use while talking or writing about mental health on social media, in print and on TV

In light of the tragic death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput and the unfortunate communication around it, from several media houses, PR companies, and people on social media, The Hindu aims to look at the best way to talk about mental health.

In tomorrow’s #LockdownwithWeekend series on Instagram, Dr Soumitra Pathare, a consultant psychiatrist and the Director of the Centre for Mental Health Law & Policy, Indian Law Society, Pune, will take attendees through the vocabulary to use while talking or writing about mental health.

He will also address how to communicate with empathy at a time of collective trauma and highlight the legal framework about images and graphics to be used when it comes to suicide.

Dr Pathare has provided technical assistance to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare for drafting India’s Mental Health Care Act 2017, which takes a rights-based approach to mental health care. He has also served as a World Health Organization consultant assisting low and middle-income countries in drafting and implementing mental health legislation and policies.

This session of #LockdownwithWeekend is on June 17 at 9 pm live on Instagram on @the_hindu