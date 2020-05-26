Dr Sheela Nambiar live on Instagram @thehinduweekend

Dr Sheela Nambiar, who practises out of Ooty and Chennai, is an obstetrician and gynaecologist, who later qualified herself as a lifestyle medicine and fitness trainer. She is the author of Fit Over 40: For a Healthier, Happier, Stronger You.
In a session with The Hindu Weekend (@thehinduweekend), on Instagram, she will draw from experiences with her patients, from those who come to her as a fitness consultant, and from her own life. Dr Nambiar will talk about biological changes that take place at 40 and after, how they impact relationships, and ways in which everyone can lead their best life possible. She will answer questions such as: Is a mid-life crisis real?; Will I ever get back to my weight at 20?; and How can I embrace life rather than be intimidated by it?
This edition of the #LockdownWithWeekend series featuring Dr Sheela Nambiar is on Wednesday, May 27, at 9 pm IST on @thehinduweekend.
