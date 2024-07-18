Dr. M.S. Valiathan leaves behind a legacy of medical innovation

Dr. Marthanda Varma Sankaran Valiathan, renowned cardiac surgeon and the founder-director of Sree Chitra Tirunal Institute for Medical Sciences and Technology (SCTIMST), passed away in Manipal on July 17 at 9.14 p.m. He was 90.

Known as Dr. M.S. Valiathan, his remarkable career as a cardiac surgeon and his significant contributions to laying the foundation for the nation’s Indigenous medical technology development are written in golden letters throughout history.

He was instrumental in establishing SCTIMST as an institute of national importance in 1976. He headed the Department of Cardiovascular and Thoracic Surgery for twenty years from the inception of SCTIMST till May 1994.

One of the highlights of his long career at SCTIMST and a flagship enterprise of the Institute, was the Indigenous development of the first-ever mechanical heart valve prosthesis of the nation, the TTK-Chitra valve — a product of 12 years of his labour of love. Dr. Valiathan himself and his team implanted the first valve at SCTIMST in 1990.

To date, the Chitra Heart Valve Prosthesis stands as a true testament to an Indigenous, resource-intensive and cost-effective biomedical device in the nation. The low-cost, fully-indigenous mechanical valve has since been a life-saver for millions of poor in India who suffered heart valve damage at a young age due to rheumatic heart disease. SCTIMST later developed advanced versions of the Chitra valve.

Dr. Valiathan was a proud alumnus of the very first batch of Government Medical College Thiruvananthapuram, the oldest Medical College in Kerala. He later attended the University of Liverpool, Liverpool, England, and in 1960 was awarded a Fellowship of the Royal College of Surgeons of Edinburgh and England and a Masters in Surgery from the University of Liverpool. After a brief stint as a faculty member at the Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education and Research, he further trained in cardiac surgery at Johns Hopkins, George Washington, and Georgetown University Hospitals, USA, Chandigarh.

Former president of the Indian National Science Academy and National Research Professor, Dr. Valiathan was also the first Vice-Chancellor of Manipal Academy of Higher Education (MAHE).

A note from MAHE said that Dr. Valiathan’s tenure as VC was marked by a commitment to academic excellence and innovation in research. Under Dr. Valiathan, MAHE established itself as a leader in higher education and he fostered an environment that encouraged interdisciplinary collaboration and international partnerships, thus attracting students and faculty from across the globe.

Though his active professional career was in modern medicine, Dr. Valiathan was much fascinated by the Ayurveda legacy of the nation. He spent much of his later years deeply researching the life and times of scholarly sages — Charaka, Susruta, and Vagbhata and brought out three detailed research studies too.

He said that several years of textual study had persuaded him that concepts, procedures and products exist in Ayurveda, which would lend themselves to investigation by the methods of modern science

“There has been virtually no scientific interest in Ayurveda except in herbal drugs, which has impoverished science and Ayurveda and deprived science of the opportunity to explore an uncharted land of great promise at home,” he wrote in an article.

Dr. Valiathan received numerous accolades throughout his career and the nation honoured him with Padma Shri in 2002 and Padma Vibhushan in 2005 for his contributions to the development of medical technology. The Dr. B.C. Roy National Award, the Hunterian Professorship of the Royal College of Surgeons of England, the Chevalier of the Order of Palmes Académiques from the French Government, the Dr. Samuel P. Asper Award for International Medical Education from Johns Hopkins University, and the Lifetime Achievement Award from the Indian Medical Association are some of the honours he had received in his lifetime.