Dr Issac Mathai of Soukya live on Instagram @the_hindu

On building a healthy body and mind in a holistic manner, without medicines and their side-effects

Dr Issac Mathai is a homeopath and a practitioner of holistic medicine. He practised in London for several years, and returned to India to start Soukya in Bengaluru, as a way to connect people to traditional medicine systems. His wife, Suja Issac, a nutritionist, and he, live on the 30-acre premises and run the facility that has seen celebrity guests such as Prince Charles, Emma Thompson, Archbishop Desmond Tutu, Rajnikanth, Shashi Tharoor, amongst several others.

In a session with The Hindu (@the_hindu), on Instagram, he will talk about building a healthy body and mind in a holistic manner, without medicines and their side-effects. Foods to eat, yoga asanas and breathing exercises everyone can do at home, supporting children and seniors, will all form a part of the session. Dr Mathai will also debunk myths on homeopathy medicines with regard to COVID-19, and will speak about the future of Ayurveda, yoga, and naturopathy.

This edition of the #LockdownWithWeekend series featuring Dr Issac Mathai is on Wednesday, May 13, at 9 pm IST on @the_hindu.

