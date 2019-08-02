Doctors sound alarm about rapidly spreading, deadly, drug-resistant fungus

A drug-resistant fungus discovered in Japan in 2009 is spreading around the world at an alarming rate.

Candida auris outbreaks often happen in hospitals and other places where those with weakened immune systems reside. The fungus can live on walls and other surfaces like furniture for weeks at a time, creating a major, yet invisible, threat.

Doctors are calling on the medical community to improve infection control practices and further study the dangerous fungus.

According to Business Insider, as of May 31, 2019, there were 685 confirmed cases of candida auris in the US alone.