Digital health mission ready for nationwide roll-out soon: Ayushman Bharat CEO

21 November 2020 00:09 IST

Speaking at the Bangalore Tech Summit 2020, Indu Bhushan said the digital health mission has been launched in six Union Territories and was set for an all-India launch.

The National Digital Health Mission will soon be ready for a nationwide roll-out, said Dr. Indu Bhushan, Chairman, National Health Authority and CEO of Ayushman Bharat.

“Healthcare sector is emerging as one of the largest sectors in India, as the country is on the threshold of becoming a digital health nation. The mission of the new digital health programme is to provide affordable medical health facilities to the citizens,” he said.

Dr. Bhushan said around 500 million people were covered under the Ayushman Bharat Universal Health Insurance scheme in the last one year. A health coverage up to ₹5 lakh per household has been provided across 24,000 networked hospitals under the scheme. Also ₹17,000 crore was spent to cover the treatment of 1.4 crore beneficiaries under the Ayushman Bharat.

According to him, given its scale of operation of the scheme, Ayushman Bharat was a 100% transaction-based model that ran on robust IT systems without compromising on security and privacy.

The IT framework was further being strengthened and made scalable as the country got ready to go for the National Digital Health Mission.