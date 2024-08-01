GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Diarrhoea claims 17 lives in 3 districts of MP in ongoing rainy season

In all, about 800 persons have fallen sick with diarrhoea, a government health official said

Published - August 01, 2024 04:44 pm IST - Jabalpur

PTI
A temple seen partially submerged in flood water after heavy monsoon rains lashed Jabalpur last month

A temple seen partially submerged in flood water after heavy monsoon rains lashed Jabalpur last month | Photo Credit: PTI

Seventeen persons have died due to diarrhoea in three districts of Jabalpur division in Madhya Pradesh so far in the ongoing rainy season, a health official said on Thursday, August 1, 2024.

Of these 17 fatalities, six each were reported in Jabalpur and Mandla districts, while five were in Dindori district. A total of 800 people fell ill due to diarrhoea, Sanjay D. Mishra, regional director of health services, told PTI. These deaths occurred over the course of one-and-a-half months, he said.

The highest number of about 350 patients with diarrhoea were found in Dindori district and five of them died, Mr. Mishra said. In Mandla, about 180 cases of diarrhoea were reported, while Jabalpur registered 150 such cases in Kundam, Sihora and Patan blocks, he said.

According to him, tests have been carried out on the patients, and water contamination has been found at some places. People are advised to drink water after boiling it, and cover their food, he said, adding that they also needed to maintain hygiene in their surroundings.

The supply of borewell water in the affected areas has been stopped and water is being provided through tankers. Health workers are camping in the affected areas and medicines are also being provided, Mr. Mishra said. Patients are being brought to hospitals late for treatment, which is resulting in their condition getting serious, he pointed out.

Health workers are going door-to-door to counsel patients and other residents, he added.

