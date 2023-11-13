Diabetic retinopathy — a complication to watch out for, and guard against

November 13, 2023 10:26 pm | Updated 10:31 pm IST

“Ten years of living with diabetes, and now I face losing my sight,” says Anita, a teacher from Mumbai. Her story mirrors the journey of millions worldwide. Diabetes is not just about managing blood sugar levels, and can lead to severe complications like diabetic retinopathy, affecting the retina and potentially cause blindness.

India, often called the “Diabetes Capital of the World,” currently grapples with over 101 million cases. This number is expected to rise to 125 million by 2045. But this is not just an Indian crisis — it’s a global emergency. In simple terms, diabetic retinopathy damages the blood vessels of the retina, the back portion of the eye. Without early detection and treatment, it can lead to irreversible blindness. Let’s look at some of the risk factors for this:

1. Urban vs. Rural Dynamics: Higher prevalence in urban areas but equal risk of retinopathy in both settings

2. Socioeconomic Impact: More common in upper socioeconomic classes, but retinopathy crosses economic boundaries

ADVERTISEMENT

3. Age and Duration of Diabetes: Early onset and longer duration significantly increase risks

4.Diet and Lifestyle: Poor diet and obesity are key contributors

5. Genetic Influences: Some are genetically more susceptible.

Also read: Explained | How can India tackle its diabetes burden?

Over the years, advancements in the field have led to innovative screening methods, including enhanced innovative screening methods, enhanced techniques for early detection using AI. New treatment approaches include breakthroughs like Anti-VEGF therapy and laser treatments, while long-term management strategies continue to emphasise on regular monitoring and holistic care.

Here is some practical advice for prevention and care: Regular eye exams are crucial for early detection. Annual screening is recommended for all diabetics. Managing diabetes is about achieving effective control of blood sugar, blood pressure, and cholesterol levels. A balanced diet, regular exercise, and weight management are key to reducing risks. It will be useful to encourage community and family support for lifestyle modifications and regular check-ups.

(For top health news of the day, subscribe to our newsletter Health Matters)

Despite the severity of the situation, there’s a lack of awareness, and cost, time, and accessibility are significant barriers. On this World Diabetes Day, we push for better education and access to care, highlighting the theme “Access to Diabetes Care.”

This theme resonates deeply with the efforts to combat diabetic retinopathy. In the realm of ophthalmology, the integration of comprehensive screening guidelines, awareness campaigns, and timely diagnosis becomes pivotal. This also emphasises the importance of education for individuals living with diabetes. This educational initiative aims to enhance accessibility to quality information, ensuring early diagnosis and promoting lifestyle changes to mitigate the prevalence of diabetes and its ocular complications.

(Rajiv Raman is Senior consultant Sankara Nethralaya, Professor of practice, IIT, Madras)

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.

ADVERTISEMENT