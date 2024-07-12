Weight loss is among the ‘best routes to diabetes remission’

Several organisations across the world have accepted the term ‘Remission of Diabetes‘. We know that diabetes is a vascular disease requiring lifelong management. Most of us are also aware that the cost of treating diabetes is escalating, and hence society can no longer afford to overlook the pandemic of this lifestyle disease. Therefore, understanding T2DM remission becomes more of a priority.

Advancements in hypoglycemic drugs, lifestyle management through bariatric surgery, reduced caloric food intake, use of intestinal hormones, and drugs to reduce body weight have paved the way for the possibility of remission of diabetes. There is no doubt that successful diabetes remission of T2DM would relieve healthcare systems and ease the increasingly unsustainable socio-economic burden.

Understanding diabetes remission

The major pathological causes of diabetes are insulin resistance in skeletal muscles, liver, and pancreas caused by defective glucose transporters or beta cell dysfunction due to oxidative stress and high fatty acid content. According to the American Diabetes Association, diabetes remission refers to the reduction or normalisation of glycated haemoglobin (HbA1c of under 6.5%) for at least 3 months after cessation of any glucose-lowering drugs. Diabetes remission is not to be considered a cure for the disease; it just means the disease is not actively progressing.

Hence, patients in the remission phase no longer show symptoms or require medications.

Key strategies for remission

One of the most effective methods for achieving diabetes remission is weight loss. The diabetes remission clinical trial (DiRECT) study showed that about 46% of type 2 diabetes patients (with diabetes for less than 6 years and not on insulin) reached remission in 12 months with a structured weight management program. People with diabetes who achieved a weight loss reduction of over 10 to 15 kg showed diabetes remission. People with diabetes for more than 10 years are less likely to achieve remission. The findings of a meta-analysis revealed that T2DM patients with a BMI less than 35 kg/m 2 , benefited from bariatric surgery to achieve better remission and good glycaemic control. The rate of diabetes remission in patients who have undergone barbaric surgery is 56.6%.

The other key factor is lifestyle intervention. Dietary changes such as low-calorie and low-carbohydrate diets showed effective weight loss, leading to diabetes remission, by reducing the fat in the liver and pancreas. A weight loss of up to 12 kg in 2 years was reported in a non-randomised study.

There are, of course, plenty of medical interventions. The latest hypoglycemic drugs not only manage glycaemic control but also help in weight reduction. REMIT-sita (sitagliptin, metformin, and glargine) and REMIT-dapa (dapagliflozin, metformin, and glargine) studies showed greater efficacy in diabetes remission in patients with a short duration of diabetes, HbA1c under 7.5, and in the absence of comorbidities or diabetic complications. Drugs like GLP1-RA and tirzepatide (a dual agonist of GLP1 and GIP) help in 10-15% weight reduction and are efficient in diabetes remission.

Let’s remember that diabetes remission requires continuous monitoring, as remission is just a state where diabetes is not currently present, but the risk of recurrence remains high. Diabetes can recur when weight is gained or due to stress or the decline in beta cell function and drugs that promote high blood sugar, like glucocorticoids and certain antipsychotic agents. Testing of HbA1c or another measure of glycaemic control should be performed annually.

A new paradigm in diabetes care

The role of healthcare providers is to develop personalised care depending on the patient’s health status, preferences, and goals. Educating the patients on the importance of lifestyle changes like calorie restriction and physical activity to attain weight loss. Regular monitoring of the blood glucose, weight, and any other necessary parameters. Depending on the reports, the medication should be adjusted.

Diabetes remission, or reversal, is the latest revolution in diabetes care as its focus shifts from merely managing diabetes to strategies to eliminate the need for medication. Knowledge of remission can motivate patients to follow lifestyle modifications strictly. Therefore, a gradual dip in the burden of diabetes-related complications can be achieved. The importance of preventive care and early intervention can ultimately reduce healthcare costs and improve individual health outcomes.

Conclusion

In the future, type 2 diabetes management is likely to involve a step-wise approach towards reversal or remission of diabetes based on the patient’s metabolic profile. The concept of diabetes reversal or remission is a game-changer in the fight against T2DM. While it requires commitment and significant lifestyle changes, the benefits of achieving remission are profound, offering a path to improved health and quality of life. Combination therapy, including possibly multi-drug therapy, rather than monotherapy, will be the key feature of successful remission.

Remission will be seen as the primary aim, especially for prediabetes and newly-diagnosed T2DM patients, who are the two groups most likely to go into long-term remission with the least effort. Many long-term trials are required to continue this evolution. Patients, healthcare providers, and policymakers must embrace and support these transformative approaches to diabetes care.

(Dr. Vijay Viswanathan is president-elect of the Research Society for the Study of Diabetes in India, the largest organisation of diabetes care professionals in the world, and Dr. Reshma is a medical associate, M V Hospital for Diabetes & Prof. M Viswanathan Diabetes Research Centre, Chennai. drvijay@mvdiabetes.com.)