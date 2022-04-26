DGCI nod for COVID-19 vaccine for 5 years and above 

DGCI nod for COVID-19 vaccine for 5 years and aboveNEW DELHI April 26, 2022 14:30 IST
The Drugs Controller General of India (DGCI) on Tuesday granted the emergency use authorisation for use of Corbevax in children between the ages of 5 and 12, Bharat Biotech’s Covaxin for use in children between 6 and 12 years and use of ZycovD (Zydus Cadila vaccine) for children above 12 for a two-dose regimen.
The government has sought the submission of safety data. including the data on adverse event, with due analysis every 15 days for the first two months and monthly thereafter up to five months by the DCGI for Covaxin.
The Union Health Ministry is yet to release any details about when these vaccines will be available for administration.
