DGCI nod for COVID-19 vaccine for 5 years and above 

The Drugs Controller General of India (DGCI) on Tuesday granted emergency use authorisation to Corbevax for use in children between the ages of 5 and 12 years, Bharat Biotech’s Covaxin for use in children between 6 and 12 years and use of ZycovD (Zydus Cadila vaccine) for children above the age of 12 for a two-dose regimen.

The government has sought the submission of safety data. including the data on adverse event, with due analysis every 15 days for the first two months and monthly thereafter up to five months by the DCGI for Covaxin.

The Union Health Ministry is yet to release any details about when these vaccines will be available for administration.