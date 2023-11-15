Dentists advocate caution in root canal treatment among children

November 15, 2023 08:32 pm | Updated 08:32 pm IST - NEW DELHI

The death of a young child (three-year-old) following a root canal treatment in Kerala recently has prompted parents to question whether toddlers need invasive intervention, should it be done under local or general anaesthesia and additionally is there a protocol to be followed when dealing with very young patients?

While dentists advocate extreme caution and history taking before proceeding with the treatment, a senior health official said India currently doesn’t maintain any centralised record of root canal-related deaths among children though similar incidents have been reported in the country previously also.

In this most recent case, relatives of the boy in Kerala alleged that there was grievous medical negligence while the State police maintained that the child was allegedly administered anaesthesia prior to the procedure and after regaining consciousness experienced severe discomfort, significant drop in blood pressure ultimately leading to death.

General protocol

“Toddlers may need treatment if their milk tooth gets damaged or gets severely infected. It is, however, vital that the child is evaluated before the procedure and is followed up to avoid any complications,” said Dr. Ajay Sharma, senior dental surgeon from Max Hospital, Delhi. He added that general protocol is to do a check X-Ray of the affected teeth and if there is a two-to-three-year time in eruption of permanent teeth it is better to do a root canal of primary or baby teeth or else remove the tooth and give space-maintainer. “However, if a permanent tooth is in the process of eruption and the primary tooth is shaky, it is better to remove it,’’ he said.

A root canal involves removal of the infected pulp, cleaning, filling, and sealing the space. The cost of the root canal treatment in India can range from around ₹1,500 to ₹12,000 approximately — depending upon the position of the tooth and levels of severity.

Toddlers are offered therapies including — pulp therapy (when there is infection in the pulp), pulpotomy (this is a partial root canal where there is infection is limited to the upper part of the tooth) and pulpectomy (which is full-fledged root canal procedure for children). Generally, a simple root canal procedure will take anything from 30 to 60 minutes while a complex root canal procedure will take approximately 90 minutes as per experts.

Performing root canals in children, particularly on primary (milk) teeth, requires meticulous consideration and a tailored approach. Root canal treatment for milk teeth becomes necessary when infection or severe decay jeopardises the tooth’s health. Given the unique nature of paediatric dentistry, several precautions and protocols should be adhered to, said Dr. Adosh Lall, senior consultant, Dental Surgeon, Indraprasth Apollo Hospital.

Comprehensive evaluation

He said this treatment must be done through comprehensive evaluation, creating a child-friendly atmosphere to reduce anxiety and since children have limited attention spans the procedure must be swift yet precise. The dentist adds that local anaesthesia ensures a pain-free experience while the aftercare instructions for parents are vital for optimal healing and maintaining oral hygiene. “By meticulously following precautions, paediatric dentists can perform root canals effectively and safeguard children’s oral health till the age of 14, ensuring proper development of permanent teeth,“ he explained.

Dr. Elizebeth Jacob at Mar Baselios Dental College, Kothamangalam, Kerala noted that root canal among toddlers is a common dental practice and deaths associated with the procedure is extremely rare.

