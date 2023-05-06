Delhi High Court orders presence of Union Health Secretary on pleas over treatment of children with rare diseases

May 06, 2023 12:36 am | Updated 01:08 am IST - New Delhi

The Delhi High Court has ordered the presence of the Secretary of the Union Health Ministry before it following non-compliance of its order directing release of ₹5 crore for children suffering from rare diseases.

Stating that it cannot turn a blind eye to the medical condition of 40 children suffering from rare diseases, Justice Prathiba M. Singh said the effectiveness of the medicines already administered to such children would be completely obliterated if further doses are not continued.

The judge asked the official to be physically present in court on May 10 when she would consider whether notice of contempt ought to be issued. The order came on a batch of petitions relating to treatment of rare diseases.

“The Secretary, Ministry of Health & Family Welfare shall physically remain present in Court on the next date of hearing. On the next date, the Court shall consider whether notice of contempt ought to be issued in these matters. List on 10th May, 2023,” the high court ordered on May 3.

In the present batch of cases, Justice Singh said the court faces an “extreme situation where almost 40 children who are before the Court, are likely to suffer physical and mental injury and deterioration of health if further funds are not released for their treatment”.

The petitioners are children suffering from several rare diseases, including Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy (DMD) and Mucopolysaccharidosis II or MPS II (Hunter Syndrome). They have sought a direction to the Centre to provide them “uninterrupted and free-of-cost treatment” as the therapy for these diseases is very expensive.

The judge noted that under its orders on March 23, 2021 and January 30, 2023, a large amount of funds were, in fact, allocated for rare diseases. “However, the budgets lapsed and the amounts were not released. Repeated orders of this Court for release of further amounts have not been acceded to by the Ministry,” the high court remarked.

As per an affidavit filed by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, in the year 2018-19, allocation for the component of rare diseases was ₹7.50 crore at Revised Estimate (RE) stage. However, no expenditure was made that year.

In 2019-20, allocation for rare diseases was ₹100 crore at Budget Estimate (BE) stage and ₹25 crore at RE stage, but the actual expenditure was just ₹1.30 crore. In 2020-21, allocation for rare diseases was ₹77.32 crore at BE stage and ₹10 crore at RE, but expenditure was ₹5.90 crore.

A perusal of the Ministry’s affidavit showed the lapse of Budget to the tune of almost ₹193 crore, the high court said, adding, “The said affidavit also demonstrated that as against the elapsed budget, only a sum of ₹7 crore was spent between 2018 till 2021”.

The high court further noted that while the treatment commenced for several children upon the release of initial amount of ₹50 lakh under the National Policy for Rare Disease, the amount is yet to be released for some other children affected by rare diseases. It directed that the same be released in a week.

“In the meantime, order for the supply of medicines for these children shall be placed by AIIMS with the supplier so that by the time the funds are received, medicines can also be received and the treatment can be commenced immediately,” Justice Singh ordered.

The court directed that all the children who have been administered the medicines shall be physically evaluated and “a status report of their medical condition shall be placed on record by the next date of hearing on May 10”.