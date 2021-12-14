Matters of the mind and the body

This month’s health books show us how our body protects us against diseases and how Indian men across ages navigate mental health issues

IMMUNE By Philip Dettmer; Hodder & Stoughton

Creator of the popular science channel on YouTube, Kurzgesagt – In a Nutshell, author Philip Dettmer has come out with his first book that discusses our body’s fighting mechanism. The self-explanatory title, Immune, deals with the most complex system of the body, described as second to the human brain, without which nobody can survive beyond a few days.

Dettmer takes us on a journey of the constant war every human body fights every second beneath the skin. According to him, boosting the immune system is ‘actually nonsense’ because parasites sneak their way past the body’s defences. He explains how that happens and also how viruses — including the Coronavirus — work.

The book is like a crash course in understanding the challenges of the immune system. From simple wounds to irritable throat infections, nagging headache or growing annoyance, Dettmer shares stories of invasion, strategy, defeat and sacrifice the body makes to protect us. Each chapter, enlivened with immersive descriptions and colourful graphics, delves into an element of the immune system including antibodies and inflammation to viruses, bacteria, allergies and cancer.

Both scary and interesting, the book makes us understand how the body not only defends us against maladies but sometimes, our body’s defence system can also be our downfall.

VIPASSANA By Shonali Sabherwal; Penguin Random House

If you wish to sharpen your mind or train it to observe your thoughts better, meditation is the way forward.

Shonali Sabherwal’s book Vipassana is for beginners who are looking to start meditation. The detailed guide teaches you to occupy a state of equanimity. The author is a macrobiotic nutritionist and chef from Mumbai, who has practised Vipassana for 25 years. She shares nuggets of her life to demonstrate how from her first vipassana lesson in 1996, her capacity to chase her dreams increased immensely.

Meditation is a timeless secret and helps you to take charge of your life, she writes

THE INVISIBLE MAJORITY: INDIA’S ABLED DISABLED By C.K. Meena and V.R. Ferose;Hachette India

The authors have sensitively portrayed the lives of persons with disabilities who face challenges face while showcasing their ability to achieve something in life. Insightful and informative, the book navigates a range of topics from history and laws to widespread social attitudes.

The authors record and amplify the diverse, vibrant voices of persons with disabilities and also turn the spotlight on those inextricably linked to their lives, such as the health professionals, educators, trainers, employers, caregivers and activists. The book aims to change peoples’ perspective, trigger societal transformation and strive to make our society more inclusive.

TO THE BRAVEST PERSON I KNOW ByAyehsa Chenoy; Penguin India

In the form of a series of poems, with a letter in verse that runs as a footnote from the beginning to the end, Ayesha Chenoy’s book of stories on mental health is relatable to people of all ages. It tells us depression is as normal as fear and to feel insecure is also normal.

The author explores the whole construct of ‘normal’, one that is created by society. And, she writes, at the end of the day, it takes bravery to conquer those emotions that make you feel lesser than ‘normal’. The author cuts through self-righteous dross and gives a truthful and liberating account of how to deal with the highs and lows in life.

DEAR MEN By Prachi Gangwani; Bloomsbury India

Dear Men shows how Indian men across ages navigate mental health issues, whether it pertains to gender-specific roles and sexual boundaries or online dating, marriage, and the relevance of romance. Everybody seeks love and harmonious relationships but the maps to get there are different for men and women and success and failure also impacts them differently, she writes

Mostly direct and tongue-in-cheek, the book is an engaging investigation into men’s minds and hopes to start an honest and open dialogue with Indian men on movements like the #MeToo campaign. Gangwani, a psychologist and family counsellor, tries to understand how men’s wiring is different from women’s when it comes to dealing with emotions and reactions, so as to work towards an easy resolution of conflicts in their lives.