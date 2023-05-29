Death of tuberculosis patient in Kerala throws up questions on gaps in healthcare

May 29, 2023 04:43 pm | Updated 04:44 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

Mortality due to tuberculosis is coming into focus in Kerala again.

The recent death of a 27-year-old patient in Ernakulam, whose disease had progressed from drug-sensitive TB to extensively drug-resistant (XDR) TB, has thrown forward crucial questions on programme management in the field and gaps in care, which the State TB administration has failed to address. This comes at a time when India is moving towards tuberculosis elimination by 2025.

Apart from the serious lapses committed by the State TB administration in expediting the purchase of the special drugs recommended for the youth, the episode lays bare the discomfiting fact that the State may be seriously falling behind in early case detection and follow-up care of patients — with disastrous consequences.

TB trends in Kerala

Despite being a State with low TB prevalence, Kerala’s TB mortality rate measured at 8% is higher than the national average of 4.5%. This means that, annually, 1,500-2,000 TB patients die in Kerala before their treatment is completed.

In this instance, repeated treatment default led to the patient not responding to even the best and the latest available TB drug Bedaquilin. An expert committee set up to look into this case in February recommended that the patient be put on a six-month special drug regimen, which consisted of an oral drug and another which had to be administered intravenously.

“Government clearance was required to procure these drugs which cost around ₹12-14 lakhs. The State TB administration sat on the file for weeks before we finally managed to get it to the Health Secretary by April second week. Even though she [Health Secretary] immediately cleared the purchase, the patient died. We were treating him empirically but he stood a chance of recovery, if not for the inexplicable manner in which the purchase file was delayed,” a senior health official told The Hindu. The matter was not escalated because the family did not file a complaint, he added.

“Didn’t this case deserve more than routine attention and care?”Senior health official

“The government responded by moving the State TB Officer out. But there are larger questions that we need to address — on how the health system failed the patient,” he said. “Treatment default is a result of poor follow-up and review. TB drugs have serious side effects, and if these are not monitored and managed well, adherence will drop. In this case, the patient’s mother and grandfather had died of TB earlier and his sister is currently on TB treatment. Didn’t this case deserve more than routine attention and care?”

Early diagnosis and treatment is the key to reducing TB mortality. Better TB screening and diagnostic facilities are needed at the field-level for this to be a reality.

ALSO READ | TB testing stuck in the previous century, and waiting for change

TB testing is often delayed by the patient because they might have to travel to a facility away from his home to get the test done. Failure to have a fool-proof sample collection and transportation system in place in all PHCs is affecting early diagnosis and treatment outcomes in Kerala

Linked to non-communicable diseases

Field-level issues aside, high morbidity due to non-communicable diseases (NCDs) has long affected TB outcomes in Kerala. A study done in 2012 found that nearly half of all TB patients in Kerala had diabetes, with extremely poor glycaemic control, increasing the risk of death. Apart from launching new data collection exercises on the ground, the health department has failed to check the spiraling levels of NCDs in the community.

A study done in Alappuzha district in 2018 to assess the cause of TB deaths in Kerala reported that in 60% of the TB deaths assessed in the district, the cause of death was diseases other than TB.

The study recommended early diagnosis of all TB cases, screening for co-morbidities, appropriate management of co-morbidities and periodic clinical review of TB patients be taken up as major strategies to prevent TB related deaths

P. S. Rakesh, senior Technical Advisor, International Union Against TB and Lung Diseases, Southeast Asia, said, “Field-level activities which went down during the pandemic never really recovered fully, even though we tried desperately to regain lost ground.

“One of the key activities listed in the protocols for TB elimination in the State was that all TB patients on treatment be clinically reviewed by the medical officer of the PHC concerned at least once in two weeks to assess progress, manage any comorbidities, detect adverse reactions to drugs, ensure adherence to treatment, provide treatment support and do a timely follow-up. If this fortnightly review was happening properly in the field, we would not be losing patients to TB.”

Dr. Rakesh also pointed out that the State needs to employ sharper TB screening tools to aid early detection. Rather than microscopy, molecular diagnostic techniques like Trunat and CBNAAT should be used upfront to detect TB cases.

“The National TB Prevalence Survey reported that in about 50% of the TB cases in Kerala, there were no typical symptoms and that TB was detected using X-ray screening. At least when screening amongst the vulnerable categories, we need to use X-ray as a tool. Though Kerala has plenty of CBNAAT machines, these are not being used optimally for a more sensitive and accurate diagnosis. The State TB administration needs to be more proactive and ensure that there is no short supply of reagents and consumables for running CBNAAT tests,” he added