Indian eye drops, developed to reduce dependency on reading glasses, get final approval

The approval came from the Drug Controller General of India; the eye drops not only let patients avoid reading glasses but also help lubricate their eyes, a press release said

Updated - September 04, 2024 10:46 am IST

Published - September 04, 2024 02:17 am IST - NEW DELHI

Bindu Shajan Perappadan
Bindu Shajan Perappadan
Image for representational purposes only.

Image for representational purposes only. | Photo Credit: M. Karunakaran

The Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) has given its final approval for ENTOD Pharmaceuticals PresVu eye drops, specifically developed to reduce dependency on reading glasses for individuals affected by presbyopia, a common age-related vision condition that typically impacts those over 40.

The approval follows an earlier recommendation by the Subject Expert Committee (SEC) of the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO).

“PresVu has also been applied for a patent for this invention in terms of its formulation and the process. The proprietary formula not only gets rid of reading glasses but also helps the patient lubricate their eyes as a side benefit. These eye drops utilise advanced dynamic buffer technology to swiftly adapt to tear pH, ensuring consistent efficacy and safety for extended use, keeping in mind that such drops will be used for years at a stretch,” noted a press release issued by the pharmaceutical firm.

Presbyopia occurs as a natural consequence of ageing when the eye’s ability to focus diminishes, leading to difficulty in focusing on close objects. This condition can significantly impact a person’s quality of life, affecting their ability to perform daily tasks and maintain their lifestyle. Many first notice presbyopia when they start holding reading materials at arm’s length to see them clearly. A basic eye exam can confirm the diagnosis.

Nikkhil K. Masurkar, CEO of ENTOD Pharmaceuticals said: “DCGI approval is a major step forward in our mission to transform eye care in India. PresVu stands to improve the lives of millions by offering them greater visual independence.’’

