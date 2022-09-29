Daily Quiz | On rabies

Ranjani Srinivasan September 29, 2022 12:53 IST

Ranjani Srinivasan September 29, 2022 12:53 IST

September 28 is World Rabies Day, observed to promote prevention and elimination of the disease. Here's a quiz on rabies

September 28 is World Rabies Day, observed to promote prevention and elimination of the disease. Here’s a quiz on rabies

Daily Quiz | On rabies September 28 is World Rabies Day, observed to promote prevention and elimination of the disease. Here’s a quiz on rabies Start The Quiz Daily Quiz | On rabies 1/8 1. The word rabies is derived from the Latin word rabies, meaning “madness”. It may also be related to a Sanskrit word that means “to rage”. Name the word. SHOW ANSWER Answer : Rabhas I Knew It! Click here if you knew the answer NEXT QUESTION 2. In Greek mythology, this character was depicted as the spirit of mad rage, frenzy, and rabies in animals. Name this Greek entity who inspired the genus name of the rabies virus. SHOW ANSWER Answer : Lyssa I Knew It! Click here if you knew the answer NEXT QUESTION 3. Name the French chemist and microbiologist whose work has saved millions of lives through the development of a vaccine for rabies. SHOW ANSWER Answer : Louis Pasteur I Knew It! Click here if you knew the answer NEXT QUESTION 4. The WHO-recommended method for diagnosing rabies is a procedure called ‘FAT’. The procedure allows for the visualisation of the rabies antigen using fluorescent microscopy techniques. Expand FAT. SHOW ANSWER Answer : Fluorescent Antibody Test I Knew It! Click here if you knew the answer NEXT QUESTION 5. Rabies is commonly associated with a set of symptoms in the later stages of the infection, in which a person has difficulty swallowing, panics when presented with liquid for drinking, and cannot quench their thirst. What is this fear called? SHOW ANSWER Answer : Hydrophobia I Knew It! Click here if you knew the answer NEXT QUESTION 6. Which country has the highest rate of human rabies in the world, primarily because of stray dogs? SHOW ANSWER Answer : India I Knew It! Click here if you knew the answer NEXT QUESTION 7. A ‘Memorial Celebrity Rabies Awareness Fun Run Pro Am Race for the Cure’ was dedicated to which character from a popular American sitcom that aired from 2005 to 2013? SHOW ANSWER Answer : Meredith Palmer (from ‘The Office’) I Knew It! Click here if you knew the answer NEXT QUESTION 8. Name this Trinidadian bacteriologist who was the first to show that rabies could be spread by vampire bats to other animals and humans. SHOW ANSWER Answer : Joseph Lennox Pawan I Knew It! Click here if you knew the answer NEXT QUESTION Daily Quiz | On rabies YOU SCORED YOU SCORED 0/8 RETAKE THE QUIZ



