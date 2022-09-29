September 28 is World Rabies Day, observed to promote prevention and elimination of the disease. Here’s a quiz on rabies
Daily Quiz | On rabies
September 28 is World Rabies Day, observed to promote prevention and elimination of the disease. Here’s a quiz on rabies
1.
The word rabies is derived from the Latin word rabies, meaning “madness”. It may also be related to a Sanskrit word that means “to rage”. Name the word.
Answer :
Rabhas
2.
In Greek mythology, this character was depicted as the spirit of mad rage, frenzy, and rabies in animals. Name this Greek entity who inspired the genus name of the rabies virus.
Answer :
Lyssa
3.
Name the French chemist and microbiologist whose work has saved millions of lives through the development of a vaccine for rabies.
Answer :
Louis Pasteur
4.
The WHO-recommended method for diagnosing rabies is a procedure called ‘FAT’. The procedure allows for the visualisation of the rabies antigen using fluorescent microscopy techniques. Expand FAT.
Answer :
Fluorescent Antibody Test
5.
Rabies is commonly associated with a set of symptoms in the later stages of the infection, in which a person has difficulty swallowing, panics when presented with liquid for drinking, and cannot quench their thirst. What is this fear called?
Answer :
Hydrophobia
6.
Which country has the highest rate of human rabies in the world, primarily because of stray dogs?
Answer :
India
7.
A ‘Memorial Celebrity Rabies Awareness Fun Run Pro Am Race for the Cure’ was dedicated to which character from a popular American sitcom that aired from 2005 to 2013?
Answer :
Meredith Palmer (from ‘The Office’)
8.
Name this Trinidadian bacteriologist who was the first to show that rabies could be spread by vampire bats to other animals and humans.