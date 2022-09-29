Health

Daily Quiz | On rabies

Daily Quiz | On rabies

September 28 is World Rabies Day, observed to promote prevention and elimination of the disease. Here’s a quiz on rabies

Daily Quiz | On rabies

1/8

1. The word rabies is derived from the Latin word rabies, meaning “madness”. It may also be related to a Sanskrit word that means “to rage”. Name the word.

Answer :

Rabhas 

Daily Quiz | On rabies

0/8

RETAKE THE QUIZ


Our code of editorial values

Related Topics
The Hindu Quizzes
Text and Context
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Sep 29, 2022 12:56:21 pm | https://www.thehindu.com/sci-tech/health/daily-quiz-september-28-2022-on-rabies/article65949596.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

TRENDING TODAY